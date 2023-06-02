Fire Collars market: Market Indicators Showing Positive Outlook | STI, Snap, Rockwool

“The Fire Collars global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Fire Collars global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Fire Collars, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Fire Collars global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : STI, Snap, Rockwool, Promat, Rf-Technologies, PFC Corofil, ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel), Walraven, Fireus, Allproof, Hilti, Metacaulk, Ramset, Fondital (Marvon), Temati, Envirograf, FIRESEAL, DST Group, Astroflame, Airflow, Nicoll-Nordic, K-FLEX, FSi Limited (PipeBloc), Bampi, Firestem, Pyroplex

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Fire Collars market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Fire Collars market.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Collars Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Collars Market Size by Type, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.2.2 Stainless Steel Case

1.2.3 Steel Case

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire Collars Market Size by Application, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.3.2 Office Buildings

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Shopping Centres

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Fire Collars Production

2.1 Global Fire Collars Production Capacity (2018-2029)

2.2 Global Fire Collars Production by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.3 Global Fire Collars Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fire Collars Historic Production by Region (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Production by Region (2024-2029)

2.3.3 Global Fire Collars Production Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Global Fire Collars Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Region

3.2.1 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.3 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Region (2024-2029)

3.2.4 Global Fire Collars Revenue Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.3 Global Fire Collars Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.4 Global Fire Collars Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.4.2 Global Fire Collars Sales by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.3 Global Fire Collars Sales by Region (2024-2029)

3.4.4 Global Fire Collars Sales Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.5 US & Canada

3.6 Europe

3.7 China

3.8 Asia (excluding China)

3.9 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global Fire Collars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Fire Collars in 2022

4.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Collars Revenue in 2022

4.3 Global Fire Collars Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.4 Global Key Players of Fire Collars, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fire Collars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Fire Collars, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

4.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Fire Collars, Product Offered and Application

4.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Fire Collars, Date of Enter into This Industry

4.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fire Collars Historical Sales by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Sales by Type (2024-2029)

5.1.3 Global Fire Collars Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fire Collars Historical Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Revenue by Type (2024-2029)

5.2.3 Global Fire Collars Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global Fire Collars Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fire Collars Price by Type (2018-2023)

5.3.2 Global Fire Collars Price Forecast by Type (2024-2029)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fire Collars Historical Sales by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Sales by Application (2024-2029)

6.1.3 Global Fire Collars Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fire Collars Historical Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Revenue by Application (2024-2029)

6.2.3 Global Fire Collars Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global Fire Collars Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fire Collars Price by Application (2018-2023)

6.3.2 Global Fire Collars Price Forecast by Application (2024-2029)

7 US & Canada

7.1 US & Canada Fire Collars Market Size by Type

7.1.1 US & Canada Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)

7.1.2 US & Canada Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 US & Canada Fire Collars Market Size by Application

7.2.1 US & Canada Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)

7.2.2 US & Canada Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 US & Canada Fire Collars Sales by Country

7.3.1 US & Canada Fire Collars Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

7.3.2 US & Canada Fire Collars Sales by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.3 US & Canada Fire Collars Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fire Collars Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)

8.1.2 Europe Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Europe Fire Collars Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)

8.2.2 Europe Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Europe Fire Collars Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Fire Collars Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

8.3.2 Europe Fire Collars Sales by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Europe Fire Collars Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 France

8.3.6 U.K.

8.3.7 Italy

8.3.8 Russia

9 China

9.1 China Fire Collars Market Size by Type

9.1.1 China Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)

9.1.2 China Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

9.2 China Fire Collars Market Size by Application

9.2.1 China Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)

9.2.2 China Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10 Asia (excluding China)

10.1 Asia Fire Collars Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Asia Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)

10.1.2 Asia Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

10.2 Asia Fire Collars Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Asia Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)

10.2.2 Asia Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10.3 Asia Fire Collars Sales by Region

10.3.1 Asia Fire Collars Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

10.3.2 Asia Fire Collars Revenue by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.3 Asia Fire Collars Sales by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 China Taiwan

10.3.7 Southeast Asia

10.3.8 India

11 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

11.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)

11.1.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

11.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)

11.2.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

11.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

11.3.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Sales by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.4 Brazil

11.3.5 Mexico

11.3.6 Turkey

11.3.7 Israel

11.3.8 GCC Countries

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 STI

12.1.1 STI Company Information

12.1.2 STI Overview

12.1.3 STI Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.1.4 STI Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 STI Recent Developments

12.2 Snap

12.2.1 Snap Company Information

12.2.2 Snap Overview

12.2.3 Snap Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.2.4 Snap Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Snap Recent Developments

12.3 Rockwool

12.3.1 Rockwool Company Information

12.3.2 Rockwool Overview

12.3.3 Rockwool Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.3.4 Rockwool Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Rockwool Recent Developments

12.4 Promat

12.4.1 Promat Company Information

12.4.2 Promat Overview

12.4.3 Promat Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.4.4 Promat Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Promat Recent Developments

12.5 Rf-Technologies

12.5.1 Rf-Technologies Company Information

12.5.2 Rf-Technologies Overview

12.5.3 Rf-Technologies Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.5.4 Rf-Technologies Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Rf-Technologies Recent Developments

12.6 PFC Corofil

12.6.1 PFC Corofil Company Information

12.6.2 PFC Corofil Overview

12.6.3 PFC Corofil Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.6.4 PFC Corofil Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 PFC Corofil Recent Developments

12.7 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel)

12.7.1 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Company Information

12.7.2 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Overview

12.7.3 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.7.4 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Recent Developments

12.8 Walraven

12.8.1 Walraven Company Information

12.8.2 Walraven Overview

12.8.3 Walraven Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.8.4 Walraven Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Walraven Recent Developments

12.9 Fireus

12.9.1 Fireus Company Information

12.9.2 Fireus Overview

12.9.3 Fireus Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.9.4 Fireus Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Fireus Recent Developments

12.10 Allproof

12.10.1 Allproof Company Information

12.10.2 Allproof Overview

12.10.3 Allproof Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.10.4 Allproof Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Allproof Recent Developments

12.11 Hilti

12.11.1 Hilti Company Information

12.11.2 Hilti Overview

12.11.3 Hilti Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.11.4 Hilti Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Hilti Recent Developments

12.12 Metacaulk

12.12.1 Metacaulk Company Information

12.12.2 Metacaulk Overview

12.12.3 Metacaulk Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.12.4 Metacaulk Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Metacaulk Recent Developments

12.13 Ramset

12.13.1 Ramset Company Information

12.13.2 Ramset Overview

12.13.3 Ramset Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.13.4 Ramset Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Ramset Recent Developments

12.14 Fondital (Marvon)

12.14.1 Fondital (Marvon) Company Information

12.14.2 Fondital (Marvon) Overview

12.14.3 Fondital (Marvon) Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.14.4 Fondital (Marvon) Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Fondital (Marvon) Recent Developments

12.15 Temati

12.15.1 Temati Company Information

12.15.2 Temati Overview

12.15.3 Temati Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.15.4 Temati Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Temati Recent Developments

12.16 Envirograf

12.16.1 Envirograf Company Information

12.16.2 Envirograf Overview

12.16.3 Envirograf Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.16.4 Envirograf Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Envirograf Recent Developments

12.17 FIRESEAL

12.17.1 FIRESEAL Company Information

12.17.2 FIRESEAL Overview

12.17.3 FIRESEAL Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.17.4 FIRESEAL Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 FIRESEAL Recent Developments

12.18 DST Group

12.18.1 DST Group Company Information

12.18.2 DST Group Overview

12.18.3 DST Group Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.18.4 DST Group Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 DST Group Recent Developments

12.19 Astroflame

12.19.1 Astroflame Company Information

12.19.2 Astroflame Overview

12.19.3 Astroflame Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.19.4 Astroflame Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Astroflame Recent Developments

12.20 Airflow

12.20.1 Airflow Company Information

12.20.2 Airflow Overview

12.20.3 Airflow Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.20.4 Airflow Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Airflow Recent Developments

12.21 Nicoll-Nordic

12.21.1 Nicoll-Nordic Company Information

12.21.2 Nicoll-Nordic Overview

12.21.3 Nicoll-Nordic Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.21.4 Nicoll-Nordic Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Nicoll-Nordic Recent Developments

12.22 K-FLEX

12.22.1 K-FLEX Company Information

12.22.2 K-FLEX Overview

12.22.3 K-FLEX Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.22.4 K-FLEX Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.22.5 K-FLEX Recent Developments

12.23 FSi Limited (PipeBloc)

12.23.1 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Company Information

12.23.2 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Overview

12.23.3 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.23.4 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.23.5 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Recent Developments

12.24 Bampi

12.24.1 Bampi Company Information

12.24.2 Bampi Overview

12.24.3 Bampi Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.24.4 Bampi Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.24.5 Bampi Recent Developments

12.25 Firestem

12.25.1 Firestem Company Information

12.25.2 Firestem Overview

12.25.3 Firestem Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.25.4 Firestem Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.25.5 Firestem Recent Developments

12.26 Pyroplex

12.26.1 Pyroplex Company Information

12.26.2 Pyroplex Overview

12.26.3 Pyroplex Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.26.4 Pyroplex Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.26.5 Pyroplex Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fire Collars Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Fire Collars Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fire Collars Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fire Collars Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fire Collars Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fire Collars Distributors

13.5 Fire Collars Customers

14 Fire Collars Market Dynamics

14.1 Fire Collars Industry Trends

14.2 Fire Collars Market Drivers

14.3 Fire Collars Market Challenges

14.4 Fire Collars Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Fire Collars Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

