Fire Collars market: Market Indicators Showing Positive Outlook | STI, Snap, Rockwool

“The Fire Collars global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Fire Collars global market.
The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Fire Collars, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Fire Collars global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.
Major Players : STI, Snap, Rockwool, Promat, Rf-Technologies, PFC Corofil, ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel), Walraven, Fireus, Allproof, Hilti, Metacaulk, Ramset, Fondital (Marvon), Temati, Envirograf, FIRESEAL, DST Group, Astroflame, Airflow, Nicoll-Nordic, K-FLEX, FSi Limited (PipeBloc), Bampi, Firestem, Pyroplex
Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Fire Collars market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.
Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.
Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.
Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.
Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.
Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.
Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.
Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.
Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.
Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.
Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.
Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Fire Collars market.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire Collars Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Collars Market Size by Type, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
1.2.2 Stainless Steel Case
1.2.3 Steel Case
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Collars Market Size by Application, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
1.3.2 Office Buildings
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Shopping Centres
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Assumptions and Limitations
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Fire Collars Production
2.1 Global Fire Collars Production Capacity (2018-2029)
2.2 Global Fire Collars Production by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
2.3 Global Fire Collars Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire Collars Historic Production by Region (2018-2023)
2.3.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Production by Region (2024-2029)
2.3.3 Global Fire Collars Production Market Share by Region (2018-2029)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Global Fire Collars Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029
3.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Region
3.2.1 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
3.2.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Region (2018-2023)
3.2.3 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Region (2024-2029)
3.2.4 Global Fire Collars Revenue Market Share by Region (2018-2029)
3.3 Global Fire Collars Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029
3.4 Global Fire Collars Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
3.4.2 Global Fire Collars Sales by Region (2018-2023)
3.4.3 Global Fire Collars Sales by Region (2024-2029)
3.4.4 Global Fire Collars Sales Market Share by Region (2018-2029)
3.5 US & Canada
3.6 Europe
3.7 China
3.8 Asia (excluding China)
3.9 Middle East, Africa and Latin America
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Manufacturers (2018-2023)
4.1.2 Global Fire Collars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)
4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Fire Collars in 2022
4.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2023)
4.2.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Collars Revenue in 2022
4.3 Global Fire Collars Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.4 Global Key Players of Fire Collars, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Fire Collars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Fire Collars, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters
4.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Fire Collars, Product Offered and Application
4.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Fire Collars, Date of Enter into This Industry
4.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Fire Collars Historical Sales by Type (2018-2023)
5.1.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Sales by Type (2024-2029)
5.1.3 Global Fire Collars Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2029)
5.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Fire Collars Historical Revenue by Type (2018-2023)
5.2.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Revenue by Type (2024-2029)
5.2.3 Global Fire Collars Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2029)
5.3 Global Fire Collars Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Fire Collars Price by Type (2018-2023)
5.3.2 Global Fire Collars Price Forecast by Type (2024-2029)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Fire Collars Historical Sales by Application (2018-2023)
6.1.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Sales by Application (2024-2029)
6.1.3 Global Fire Collars Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2029)
6.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Fire Collars Historical Revenue by Application (2018-2023)
6.2.2 Global Fire Collars Forecasted Revenue by Application (2024-2029)
6.2.3 Global Fire Collars Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2029)
6.3 Global Fire Collars Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Fire Collars Price by Application (2018-2023)
6.3.2 Global Fire Collars Price Forecast by Application (2024-2029)
7 US & Canada
7.1 US & Canada Fire Collars Market Size by Type
7.1.1 US & Canada Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)
7.1.2 US & Canada Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)
7.2 US & Canada Fire Collars Market Size by Application
7.2.1 US & Canada Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)
7.2.2 US & Canada Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)
7.3 US & Canada Fire Collars Sales by Country
7.3.1 US & Canada Fire Collars Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
7.3.2 US & Canada Fire Collars Sales by Country (2018-2029)
7.3.3 US & Canada Fire Collars Revenue by Country (2018-2029)
7.3.4 U.S.
7.3.5 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Fire Collars Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)
8.1.2 Europe Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)
8.2 Europe Fire Collars Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)
8.2.2 Europe Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)
8.3 Europe Fire Collars Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Fire Collars Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
8.3.2 Europe Fire Collars Sales by Country (2018-2029)
8.3.3 Europe Fire Collars Revenue by Country (2018-2029)
8.3.4 Germany
8.3.5 France
8.3.6 U.K.
8.3.7 Italy
8.3.8 Russia
9 China
9.1 China Fire Collars Market Size by Type
9.1.1 China Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)
9.1.2 China Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)
9.2 China Fire Collars Market Size by Application
9.2.1 China Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)
9.2.2 China Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)
10 Asia (excluding China)
10.1 Asia Fire Collars Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Asia Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)
10.1.2 Asia Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)
10.2 Asia Fire Collars Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Asia Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)
10.2.2 Asia Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)
10.3 Asia Fire Collars Sales by Region
10.3.1 Asia Fire Collars Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
10.3.2 Asia Fire Collars Revenue by Region (2018-2029)
10.3.3 Asia Fire Collars Sales by Region (2018-2029)
10.3.4 Japan
10.3.5 South Korea
10.3.6 China Taiwan
10.3.7 Southeast Asia
10.3.8 India
11 Middle East, Africa and Latin America
11.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Sales by Type (2018-2029)
11.1.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Revenue by Type (2018-2029)
11.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Sales by Application (2018-2029)
11.2.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Revenue by Application (2018-2029)
11.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
11.3.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Revenue by Country (2018-2029)
11.3.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Fire Collars Sales by Country (2018-2029)
11.3.4 Brazil
11.3.5 Mexico
11.3.6 Turkey
11.3.7 Israel
11.3.8 GCC Countries
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 STI
12.1.1 STI Company Information
12.1.2 STI Overview
12.1.3 STI Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.1.4 STI Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 STI Recent Developments
12.2 Snap
12.2.1 Snap Company Information
12.2.2 Snap Overview
12.2.3 Snap Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.2.4 Snap Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Snap Recent Developments
12.3 Rockwool
12.3.1 Rockwool Company Information
12.3.2 Rockwool Overview
12.3.3 Rockwool Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.3.4 Rockwool Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Rockwool Recent Developments
12.4 Promat
12.4.1 Promat Company Information
12.4.2 Promat Overview
12.4.3 Promat Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.4.4 Promat Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Promat Recent Developments
12.5 Rf-Technologies
12.5.1 Rf-Technologies Company Information
12.5.2 Rf-Technologies Overview
12.5.3 Rf-Technologies Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.5.4 Rf-Technologies Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Rf-Technologies Recent Developments
12.6 PFC Corofil
12.6.1 PFC Corofil Company Information
12.6.2 PFC Corofil Overview
12.6.3 PFC Corofil Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.6.4 PFC Corofil Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 PFC Corofil Recent Developments
12.7 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel)
12.7.1 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Company Information
12.7.2 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Overview
12.7.3 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.7.4 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Recent Developments
12.8 Walraven
12.8.1 Walraven Company Information
12.8.2 Walraven Overview
12.8.3 Walraven Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.8.4 Walraven Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Walraven Recent Developments
12.9 Fireus
12.9.1 Fireus Company Information
12.9.2 Fireus Overview
12.9.3 Fireus Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.9.4 Fireus Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Fireus Recent Developments
12.10 Allproof
12.10.1 Allproof Company Information
12.10.2 Allproof Overview
12.10.3 Allproof Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.10.4 Allproof Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Allproof Recent Developments
12.11 Hilti
12.11.1 Hilti Company Information
12.11.2 Hilti Overview
12.11.3 Hilti Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.11.4 Hilti Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Hilti Recent Developments
12.12 Metacaulk
12.12.1 Metacaulk Company Information
12.12.2 Metacaulk Overview
12.12.3 Metacaulk Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.12.4 Metacaulk Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Metacaulk Recent Developments
12.13 Ramset
12.13.1 Ramset Company Information
12.13.2 Ramset Overview
12.13.3 Ramset Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.13.4 Ramset Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Ramset Recent Developments
12.14 Fondital (Marvon)
12.14.1 Fondital (Marvon) Company Information
12.14.2 Fondital (Marvon) Overview
12.14.3 Fondital (Marvon) Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.14.4 Fondital (Marvon) Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Fondital (Marvon) Recent Developments
12.15 Temati
12.15.1 Temati Company Information
12.15.2 Temati Overview
12.15.3 Temati Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.15.4 Temati Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Temati Recent Developments
12.16 Envirograf
12.16.1 Envirograf Company Information
12.16.2 Envirograf Overview
12.16.3 Envirograf Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.16.4 Envirograf Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 Envirograf Recent Developments
12.17 FIRESEAL
12.17.1 FIRESEAL Company Information
12.17.2 FIRESEAL Overview
12.17.3 FIRESEAL Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.17.4 FIRESEAL Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 FIRESEAL Recent Developments
12.18 DST Group
12.18.1 DST Group Company Information
12.18.2 DST Group Overview
12.18.3 DST Group Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.18.4 DST Group Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 DST Group Recent Developments
12.19 Astroflame
12.19.1 Astroflame Company Information
12.19.2 Astroflame Overview
12.19.3 Astroflame Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.19.4 Astroflame Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 Astroflame Recent Developments
12.20 Airflow
12.20.1 Airflow Company Information
12.20.2 Airflow Overview
12.20.3 Airflow Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.20.4 Airflow Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 Airflow Recent Developments
12.21 Nicoll-Nordic
12.21.1 Nicoll-Nordic Company Information
12.21.2 Nicoll-Nordic Overview
12.21.3 Nicoll-Nordic Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.21.4 Nicoll-Nordic Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.21.5 Nicoll-Nordic Recent Developments
12.22 K-FLEX
12.22.1 K-FLEX Company Information
12.22.2 K-FLEX Overview
12.22.3 K-FLEX Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.22.4 K-FLEX Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.22.5 K-FLEX Recent Developments
12.23 FSi Limited (PipeBloc)
12.23.1 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Company Information
12.23.2 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Overview
12.23.3 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.23.4 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.23.5 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Recent Developments
12.24 Bampi
12.24.1 Bampi Company Information
12.24.2 Bampi Overview
12.24.3 Bampi Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.24.4 Bampi Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.24.5 Bampi Recent Developments
12.25 Firestem
12.25.1 Firestem Company Information
12.25.2 Firestem Overview
12.25.3 Firestem Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.25.4 Firestem Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.25.5 Firestem Recent Developments
12.26 Pyroplex
12.26.1 Pyroplex Company Information
12.26.2 Pyroplex Overview
12.26.3 Pyroplex Fire Collars Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
12.26.4 Pyroplex Fire Collars Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.26.5 Pyroplex Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Fire Collars Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Fire Collars Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Fire Collars Production Mode & Process
13.4 Fire Collars Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Fire Collars Sales Channels
13.4.2 Fire Collars Distributors
13.5 Fire Collars Customers
14 Fire Collars Market Dynamics
14.1 Fire Collars Industry Trends
14.2 Fire Collars Market Drivers
14.3 Fire Collars Market Challenges
14.4 Fire Collars Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Fire Collars Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
