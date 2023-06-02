Increasing demand for construction and automotive applications is driving the Flat Glass Market growth

New York, Global Flat Glass Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Flat Glass Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Flat glass is a type of glass that is produced by melting silica sand, soda ash, and limestone in a furnace. The molten mixture is then cooled and formed into large sheets. Flat glass is used in a variety of applications, including windows, doors, and mirrors.

Key Trends

The key trends in flat glass technology are energy efficiency, sustainability, and safety.

Energy efficiency is a key concern for architects and builders, as glass is a major source of heat loss in buildings. New glass products are being developed that have low-emissivity coatings that reduce heat loss.

Sustainability is another key trend in flat glass technology. Architects are increasingly specifying glass that is made from recycled materials and that can be recycled at the end of its life.

Safety is also a key concern in flat glass technology. New products are being developed that are designed to resist breakage and shattering.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the flat glass market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for construction and automotive applications is driving the market growth.

Secondly, rapid industrialization and urbanization are also contributing to market growth.

Moreover, the government regulations and policies regarding the use of energy-efficient and eco-friendly products are also acting as a driver for the market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Coated Glass

Laminated Glass

Others

By Technology

Float

Rolled

Sheet

Others

Key Players

The global flat glass market includes players such as Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Industries, Twain Glass Ind, AGC Inc, Euroglas Inc, Vitro Inc, Cevital Group, and ÅžiÅŸecam Group.

