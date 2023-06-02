Human Resource Management Market Will Grow Due to Rising need for Efficient Management of Human Resources | Accenture, ADP, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc.

New York, Global Human Resource Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Human Resource Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Human resource management (HRM) is the process of recruiting, hiring, and managing employees. HRM includes a variety of activities, such as job analysis, job design, compensation, benefits, employee relations, and training. HRM is a critical function in organizations of all sizes, and it plays a key role in organizational success.

Key Players

The human resource management market market report includes players such as Accenture, ADP, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Mercer LLC, Oracle, PwC, SAP SE, Cegid, UKG, Inc., and Workday, Inc.

Key Trends

The key trends in Human Resource Management technology are the following:

1. The increasing use of cloud-based HR systems.

2. The increasing use of mobile HR applications.

3. The increasing use of artificial intelligence in HR.

4. The increasing use of data analytics in HR.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the human resource management market are the rising need for efficient management of human resources, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the growing focus on employee retention. The rising need for efficient management of human resources is driven by the increasing complexity of businesses and the need to manage a large number of employees. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is driven by the need for flexibility and scalability. The growing focus on employee retention is driven by the need to reduce turnover and improve employee productivity.

Market Segments

The human resource management market report is bifurcated on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, and region. On the basis of component, it is segmented into software and services. Based on deployment mode, it is analyzed across on-premises and cloud. By organization size it is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. By end-user, it is divided into government, manufacturing, telecom & IT, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

