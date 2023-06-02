Injection Pen Market Future Trends Industry Size and Forecast to 2028

The “Injection Pen Market” is expected to reach US$ 60,332.97 million by 2028 from US$ 37,261.35 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.14% from 2022 to 2028.

Prevalence of chronic disorders and growth in strategic developments are among the key forces driving the market. However, the availability of alternative drug delivery devices and inadequate reimbursement scenario hinder the market growth. An injection pen is a medical device used for incorporating medicine under the skin with the help of needle. The product was first used in 1980s. Injection pen is one of the best alternatives over the daily syringes. At present, injection pens are majorly used for insulin administration. Sometime injection pens are also referred as insulin pen. These injection pens have surpassed the sales of vials for insulin administration to treat diabetes type 2.

Get a Sample PDF of report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073744

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly

Merck KGaA

Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG

Astrazeneca

Hoffman-La-Roche

BD

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The aging population and changes in social behavior contribute to a few common and costly long-term health problems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases is projected to reach 57% by 2026. Emerging markets will be hit hardest, as population explosion is expected in developing countries. With the accelerating urbanization, people are more inclined toward sedentary lifestyle, which results in obesity and diabetes. Diabetes is one of the biggest global health problems of the 21st century. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes in North America was about 46 million in 2019 and is projected to increase to 62 million by 2045. The increase in disease prevalence is about 35% over the predicted period. Furthermore, other chronic conditions such as osteoporosis, cardiovascular disorders, and multiple sclerosis require frequent drug administration for treatment and disease management.

Buy this research report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073744

Injection Pen Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Disposable Injection Pens

Reusable Injection Pens

By Therapy:

Diabetes Therapy

Growth Hormone Therapy

Autoimmune Diseases Therapy

Fertility Therapy

Cancer Therapy

Other Therapies

By End User:

Home Care

As per the WHO, cardiovascular disorders are the leading cause of death-nearly 17.9 million deaths are reported every year due to cardiovascular disorders. It has become new standard for injectable drug delivery among large patient population on a global level. Moreover, it can be easily used by the large patient population with minimal training with does not require constant assistance from of healthcare professionals, owing to which injection pens are largely adopted in home healthcare settings, thereby driving its market growth.

Furthermore, the injection pen market is characterized by the presence of various market players. To increase their market share, market players take up various strategies such as product launches, regional expansion, and technological advancements. Injection pens are more involved in continuous innovation and technological advances, leading to increased acceptance among industry players. Leading players invest in R&D to develop advanced technologies and gain more revenue.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]