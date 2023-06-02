Passport Reader Market Competitor Analysis Winning Strategies and Growth Drivers 2028

The global “Passport Reader Market” size is projected to reach US$ 310.17 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2028.

The global passport reader market is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The key factors bolstering the growth of the passport reader market include surging immigrant population, rising adoption of e-passports, and increasing international air passenger traffic worldwide. Moreover, advancements in technologies, including OCR, are expected to catalyze the passport reader market growth. The passport reader market vendors are highly focused on product developments to efficiently compete in the market by offering innovative technologies integrated with passport readers. For instance, in 2019, Access-IS announced the integration of its OCR310e OCR OEM engine with its Aratek Marshall mobile identification and authentication solution. The new solution is capable of reading data from the MRZ for identifying documents, including passports. In 2018, BKC “Bancomzvjazok” JSC, a key systems integrator based in Ukraine, introduced the K. BPT800 portable terminal. The new terminal is integrated with the RF MRZ scanner.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Access Ltd

Adaptive Recognition Hungary, Inc.

Bejing Wintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

DESKO GmbH

IER SAS

Lintech Enterprises Limited

Regula

Shenzhen Rakinda Technologies Co., Ltd.

Thales Group

Veridos GmbH

Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The country continues to attract notable volume of international tourists, immigrants, students and business professionals across its various prominent cities. As a result, the adoption efficient and technology enabled passport reader across major public and private sectors has significantly enabled the country in seamless management and verification of individual to minimize illegal migrant into the country over the years. Furthermore, the country’s substantial investment into infrastructure development to promote tourism and attract migrant for improved business opportunities is anticipated to continue to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the passport reader market players during the coming years.

Passport Reader Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

RFID

Barcode

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

By Type:

Swipe Readers

Self-service Kiosks

Compact Full-page Readers

Portable Readers

By Application:

Airport Security

Border Control

By Sector:

Private

Public

The UAE held the largest passport reader market share in 2022. The country continues to attract notable volume of international tourists, immigrants, students and business professionals across its various prominent cities. As a result, the adoption efficient and technology enabled passport reader across major public and private sectors has significantly enabled the country in seamless management and verification of individual to minimize illegal migrant into the country over the years. Furthermore, the country’s substantial investment into infrastructure development to promote tourism and attract migrant for improved business opportunities is anticipated to continue to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the passport reader market players during the coming years.

