Automotive Hydraulic Cylinders Market Trends SWOT Analysis Strategies Industry Challenges 2028

The “Automotive Hydraulic Cylinders Market” is projected to grow from US$ 888.42 million in 2022 to US$ 1,207.58 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Technological innovation is allowing manufacturers to introduce new compact, modular, and intelligent hydraulic systems that can be integrated with different electronics. Smart hydraulic systems, incorporated with sensors and other electronic components, are popularly being used in a wide range of vehicles, from lighter-duty agricultural vehicles to heavy-duty construction and mining equipment. Smart hydraulic cylinders use linear transducers (sensors) to communicate a cylinder’s piston position back to the overall hydraulic system, thereby enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of systems.

Hydraulic cylinders enabled with position sensing (SMART) technology are extremely reliable, even in harsh environments and high-temperature conditions; moreover, they exhibit greater efficiency, improved safety, and unprecedented performance levels. Thus, smart hydraulic cylinders would emerge as a significant trend in the automotive hydraulic cylinders market growth during the forecast period.

Hydraulic mechanism is widely used in garbage compactors to minimize fuel use in the vehicle and decrease the collected garbage density. The garbage compactor consists of a packing panel with a sweeping blade hinged to its bottom. The panel and blade are controlled by two sets of hydraulic cylinders, which helps move the entire compacting mechanism up and down. While dumping, another set of hydraulic cylinders lifts up the tailgate containing the packing mechanism. Thus, a single garbage compactor consists of many hydraulic cylinders, which is driving the growth of the automotive hydraulic cylinders market for the garbage compactor segment. Whereas, tippers are used for collecting, carrying, and fetching heavy loads and loose materials as quickly as possible on construction sites, mines, and dump yards. Tippers are attached to a hydraulic mechanism that can tip the entire vehicle container in order to offload its contents. Increasing demand for tippers from the mining industry contributes to the tipper segment growth in the automotive hydraulic cylinders market.

Automotive Hydraulic Cylinders Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Single Acting Cylinder

Double Acting Cylinder

By Truck Type:

Car Carriers

Garbage Compactors

Hook Loader

Tipping Vehicles

Drop Deck Trailer

Modular Trailers

By Mounting Type:

Rod End

Cap End

While, the rod end is one of the most fundamental and critical parts of a hydraulic cylinder. The rod is the piece of the piston that extends and retracts, generating the movement the hydraulic cylinder requires to function. The Rod end connects the hydraulic cylinder into a machine used to do work in the form of either a mounting attachment or a machine thread. However, keeping the rod fixed at the one position and moving the opposite end is required in the limited applications such refuse trucks and others. Thus the segment has the limited scope in the market however the increasing rod end connections application might drive the segment growth. In rod cylinder the rod is attached to the piston and the cylinder head. Then rod is made from hard chrome for its properties to be grounded and polished very well, which ensures a reliable seal to prevent leaks. Rod ends mounting type has several advantages, such as ease of maintenance, repair, and assembling, which augment the rod end segment growth in the automotive hydraulic cylinders market.

The automotive hydraulic cylinders market has been segmented on the basis of type, truck type, mounting type and region. Based on type, the automotive hydraulic cylinders market is bifurcated into Single acting cylinders and double acting cylinders. In terms of truck type, the automotive hydraulic cylinders market is bifurcated into car carriers, garbage compactors, hook loader, side tipper, drop deck trailer, and modular trailer. Based on mounting type, the automotive hydraulic cylinders market is bifurcated into rod end and cap end. Based on region, the automotive hydraulic cylinders market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

