Butterfly needles Market Key Insights Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies 2028

The “Butterfly Needles Market” is expected to grow from US$ 1,78,164 thousand in 2021 to US$ 3,09,647 thousand by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Butterfly needles are devices used for drawing blood or administering medications in veins. Patients who may be difficult to venipuncture, such as older adults, infants, and children, are often given butterfly needles. A butterfly needles is also known as a winged infusion set or a scalp vein set, as it has plastic wings on either side of the hollow needles. With their winged tubing structure, which allows greater flexibility, butterfly needles are much easier to use and less painful. Additionally, butterfly needles are commonly used to draw blood or administer medication for babies, young children, and the elderly.

The growth of the global butterfly needles market is majorly driven by the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the advantages of butterfly needles over straight needles. However, the risk associated with butterfly needles stick injuries is hampering the market growth.

According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases account for most non-communicable disease-related deaths (?17.9 million people each year), followed by cancers (?10 million), chronic respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (2 million, including deaths associated with the kidney). As per the same source, cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally, which accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. Cancer can be identified by tumor marker tests which use a blood sample to look for chemicals made by cancer cells; butterfly needles are used to draw blood and administer medication among cancer patients.

Butterfly needles Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Blood Collection

Blood Transfusion

Venipuncture

IV Rehydration

Delivery of Medications

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Blood Banks

Blood supply, a commodity required for the survival of many patients, is one of the primary areas of healthcare systems that have been impacted. Trauma, renal impairment, cancer, sickle cell anemia, hemorrhagic shock, and other medical diseases involving acute or chronic blood loss necessitate using blood and blood products such as cryoprecipitate, plasma, immune globulins, and platelets. Some blood transfusion centers missed their blood collection targets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the Zambia National Blood Transfusion Services set a goal of 18,750 units for the first quarter of 2020 but only managed to collect 6,516 units, or 34.7% of the total. The number of blood donation campaigns was also reduced due to the pandemic. For instance, the Association of friends of the National Cancer Institute (AFNCI) organized 150 campaigns and collected 3,764 blood bags in 2020, whereas the number of campaigns in 2019 was 288 with 7,838 blood bags. Thus, all the factors mentioned above slightly impacted the growth of the butterfly needles market.

