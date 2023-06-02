Automated Cell Counters Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Major Key Players and Geographical Forecast Till 2028

The Automated Cell Counters Market is expected to grow from US$ 6,974.29 million in 2021 to US$ 10,365.95 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the market growth. The market growth is attributed to the high prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. Additionally, advancement in automated cell counters is likely to emerge as a significant trend in the market during the forecast period. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and the high instrument cost limit the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF of report at- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073591 (Kindly Use Corporate Mail ID To Get More Details)

The List of Companies –

Eppendorf Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Countstar Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Chemometec A/S Aligned Genetics Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) Nanoentek Olympus Corporation

Chronic diseases are conditions that are present in an individual for one or more years, require ongoing medical attention, and can also result in limited daily activities. Chronic diseases are currently the major cause of death among adults in several countries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 41 million people die yearly due to chronic diseases, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six in ten adults in the US have a chronic disease, and four in ten adults have two or more chronic diseases. According to Cancer Research UK, ~17 million new cases of cancer were detected worldwide in 2018. Further, in 2018, ~9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer worldwide.

Infectious diseases are caused by infectious agents, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxic products. HIV is a major public health issue across the world. As per The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), ~ 37.7 million people had HIV in 2020; out of these, 1.7 million were children aged 0-14 years, and 36 million were adults. Further, over half of them (53%) were girls and women, and 1.5 million new HIV cases were globally reported in 2020. Similarly, hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by a viral infection. The five primary strains of hepatitis viruses are A, B, C, D, and E. According to WHO, ~58 million people have chronic hepatitis C, and ~1.5 million new infections occur every year.

According to WHO, tuberculosis (TB) is the thirteenth leading cause of death globally and the second leading infectious disease after COVID-19. Furthermore, 1.5 million deaths were caused by TB in 2020 (including 214,000 people affected by HIV). In 2020, the WHO estimated that 10 million people had TB, including 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men. TB cases are present in all age groups and countries. Furthermore, 30 countries with high TB burdens accounted for 86% of new TB cases in 2020. Eight countries registered two-thirds of the total TB cases, with India at the forefront, followed by China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Diagnostics are essential in determining the direction of any medical treatment of infectious and chronic diseases. Cell counting is one of the methods that is used for the detection of such diseases. Therefore, the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases across the globe is driving the growth of the automated cell counters market.

On the other hand, the lack of a skilled workforce and high instrument cost hinders the overall automated cell counters market growth. According to a WHO report, there is a drastic shortage of healthcare professionals or workers trained to use automated cell counter equipment. The ongoing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology and the development of various drugs to treat diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, HIV/AIDS, etc. With technological advancements in automated cell counters and a rise in application areas of the instrument, there has been a shift in usage of automated cell counters. The working of the automated cell counter is difficult, and knowledge of this instrument is highly important; hence, there is a demand for a skilled workforce. The preparation of a sample for such instruments is tedious work, and the consumables required during the procedure also need to be handled properly. Thus, a lack of a skilled workforce who can easily use these instruments is hampering the growth of the automated cell counters market.

Buy This Report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073591

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Automated Cell Counters Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global Automated Cell Counters Market – By End User

1.3.3 Global Automated Cell Counters Market – By Geography

Automated Cell Counters Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Automated Cell Counters Market – Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 PEST Analysis

4.1.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.1.3 Europe PEST Analysis

4.1.4 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.1.5 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.1.6 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.1.7 Experts Opinion

Automated Cell Counters Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Increase in Drug Discovery Activities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce and High Cost of Instrument

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of Cell Counters in Personalized Medicine

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancements in Automated Cell Counters

5.5 Impact Analysis

Automated Cell Counters Market – Global Analysis Automated Cell Counter Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028- by Type Automated Cell Counter Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 – by End User Automated Cell Counters Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 – Geographical Analysis

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]