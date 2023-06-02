Naval System Surveillance Radar Market- Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2028

The Naval System Surveillance Radar Market is projected to reach US$ 6,465.89 million by 2028 from US$ 4,249.75 million in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Radar is an essential part of every ship as it ensures the safety of ships at sea and close to the land. Ships use S-band and X-band frequency radar systems for navigation and detection of impending ships or land impediments to avoid a collision. The naval system surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the naval system surveillance radar market analysis is segmented into X-band and Ku-band, L-band and S-band, and others. By application, the naval system surveillance radar market is segmented into weapon guidance systems and surveillance.

The List of Companies –

Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Technologies Corporation Saab AB Thales Group BAE Systems Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Leonardo S.p.A. Ultra HENSOLDT

The naval system surveillance radar market size is primarily segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

One of the most widely used equipment systems onboard ships is a radar for operating in a harsh environment. It is made for detecting and tracking targets at long distances. The proper use of radar and radar plotting helps in restricted visibility and clear weather, which help prevent collisions and ensure the ship’s security and safety. Accidents can occur if the watchkeeping officer is not fully conversant with the operation of the equipment. For reliable interpretation, the radar operating controls must be adjusted properly. Additionally, radar requirements for navy applications include strong operational efficiency, user-friendly advanced technologies, platform compatibility, and a wide frequency spectrum, all of which add to the design’s complexity.

On the other hand, techniques and fundamental theories limit the size and performance of radar systems. The market’s growth is currently hampered by design and development limits in surveillance radar systems. Radar-equipped systems are used in navy applications, and they operate in harsh environments. Moreover, any equipment failure on the submarine, navigation, detection of incoming ships, and land obstacles result in devastating damage. Thus, the design constraints and component failure due to environmental conditions hinder the naval system surveillance radar market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Naval System Surveillance Radar Market

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted various industries, such as the aerospace & defense industry. The procurement of naval system surveillance radar got adversely affected due to the temporary discontinuation of various production facilities in the naval industries, such as ships, vessels, naval equipment, and naval port. The lockdown was imposed to minimize the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, which significantly disrupted the supply chain activities and reduced the production of components and sub-components. It also impacted the global military ship/vessel manufacturing sectors. Further, there were restrictions on foreign trades due to the closure of international borders, non-operational distribution channels, and various government norms to take precautionary measures for public health and safety.

Asia Pacific was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Asian countries experiencing a drop in national GDPs, international trade, and economy. The APAC naval industry was disrupted during the first half of 2020, leading to a massive decline in the revenue of key players operating in the naval system surveillance radar market. The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a decrease in naval operations and disruptions of supply chains across the region. Many emerging economies had to cut their defense budget and redirect the funding to fulfill healthcare demands, which further reduced military expenditure. This enabled the market players to generate revenues and contribute to the naval system surveillance radar market growth. However, the revenue generated in 2020 was comparatively less than in 2019.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

Key Market Dynamics

Continued…

