Sepsis Diagnostics Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2028

The global “Sepsis Diagnostics Market” is projected to reach US$ 1,226.52 million by 2028 from US$ 661.83 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as the rising incidence of sepsis due to increasing nosocomial infections and growing demand for rapid diagnostic tests leading to increasing product launches drive the overall growth of the sepsis diagnostics market. However, the lack of skilled professionals hampers the sepsis diagnostics market growth. Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. Sepsis is a serious clinical condition that can be a result of other infections, including viral infections, such as COVID-19 or influenza. It is a life-threatening medical emergency.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Immunexpress Inc.

BD

Danaher

Luminex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMerieux SA.

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.

Early detection and specific clinical intervention are crucial for improving the outcome of patients suffering from sepsis. Sepsis caused by bacteria involves cascade of reactions, such as lack of oxygen supply to cells and inactivation of immune complexes involved in the clearance of bacteria and its particles, which progresses to multiple organ failure. Sepsis is considered as a three staged syndrome by many physicians that starts with sepsis, leading to severe sepsis, and results in septic shock, which is considered as a medical emergency.

The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the overall sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period. Several top players involved in the global sepsis diagnostics market continuously launch different software to stay forefront in the market. For instance, Mobile Technology announced the launch of Nerve center Software that play an important role in early detection of sepsis and other life-threatening conditions among patients. The new software uses vital signs and pathology results for automating the early diagnosis of sepsis and then ensures that the appropriate doctors and nurses are immediately alerted on their mobile devices when a risk of sepsis has been identified.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

by Product:

Instruments

Reagents and Assays

Blood Culture Media

Software

By Technology:

Molecular Diagnostics

Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics

Immunoassay

Biomarkers

Microbiology

Method:

Automated Diagnostics

Conventional Diagnostics

Test Type:

Point-of-Care Tests

Laboratory Tests

Pathogen:

Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

End User:

Hospitals

Pathology and Reference Laboratories

Moreover, the key players developed cost-effective diagnostic tests to overcome all the challenges associated with sepsis diagnosis. For instance, Inflammatix, a pioneering molecular diagnostics company, published a health economic model that shows the use of the company’s HostDxTM Sepsis test is cost-effective as compare to standard methods. The test was performed on patients suspected of acute respiratory tract infections (ARTI) in Emergency Departments. The study was published in April 2020 in The Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research. The model informed hospital clinicians of the potential clinical and economic benefits of widespread adoption of the HostDx Sepsis test.

