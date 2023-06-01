Wooden Interior Door Market Trends Growth Future Demand Analysis and Forecast by 2028

The “Wooden Interior Door Market” size is expected to grow from US$ 15,459.82 million in 2022 to US$ 21,477.53 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Growing construction industry and improving standards of living of consumers in North America are the crucial factors assisting the growth of the wooden interior door market share. The number of single-family homes and privately owned housing under construction increased to the highest level in North America since 2010.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Concept SGA Inc

Simpson Door Co

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc

Marvin Ltd.

Masonite International Corp

Woodgrain Inc

Puertas Salmar SA

Puertas Sanrafael SA

Artisan Hardware

Rustica

China is the world’s largest construction market and has played an increasingly important role in bolstering the country’s economy. For instance, China’s building construction completion value totaled US$ 1.14 trillion in 2021. Among all building construction, residential construction was 63% of the total. The rest was mostly office buildings and factories. Meanwhile, in 2022, the share of local government funding to infrastructure construction activity rise to 39% in 2022 from 18% in 2021. According to Design Build Network, investment in infrastructure increased by 7.4% between January and July 2022. In September 2022, China issued US$ 29 billion in special loans to help developers finish stalled housing projects. Furthermore, China’s urbanization rate is among the highest in the world. According to the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Shanghai report, China will have constructed the equivalent of 10 New York-sized cities by 2025. Moreover, China is the second largest exporter of wooden door in the world with 75,442 shipments in 2022. All these factors contribute to the growth of wooden interior door market in China.

– According to the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s new residential construction statistics, privately owned housing completions were at an annual rate of 1,309,000 in February 2022, an increase of 5.9% from the January estimate of 1,236,000. Furthermore, single?family housing completions in February 2022 were at a rate of 1,034,000, 12.1% higher than that of January at 922,000.

– According to Jonas Construction Software Inc, Canada’s construction sector is expected to be worth more than US$ 430 billion and is expected to grow at 8.5% by 2024.

Wooden Interior Door Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Panel Door

Bypass Door

Bifold Door

Pocket Door

By Mechanism:

Swinging

Sliding

Folding

By End User:

Residential

Non-Residential

However, in 2021, with the relaxation of lockdowns and the start of the vaccination process, the shipments of raw materials started again, and construction projects resumed. Furthermore, due to the growing disposable income of consumers and the rising number of renovations and construction activities, wooden interior door manufacturers from different regions are shifting their operations to various countries in Asia Pacific. Moreover, massive growth in the construction of office spaces in this region, along with the rapid expansion of the real estate industry, is expected to influence the wooden interior door market growth in APAC.

