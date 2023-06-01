Fixed-Base Operator Market Competitor Analysis Winning Strategies and Growth Drivers 2028

The global “Fixed-Base Operator Market” is expected to grow from US$ 25,194.55 million in 2022 to US$ 37,177.46 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The fixed-base operators (FBO) offer a diversified range of services such as hangaring, fuelling, flight instructions, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft rental. Of these, fuelling is the highest revenue generating segments in the fixed-base operator market. FBOs across the world offer fuelling services of AVGAS to the piston engine aircraft and/or Jet Fuel to the turbine-powered aircraft. The fuelling services involve selling fuel to plane owners as well as offering them places to park their planes. Since, the business aviation sector has been growing strongly over the past few years (pre-COVID), the demand for fuelling service provider also surged. In addition, several FBOs in the current scenario are offering Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as a strategy to help the general aviation jet operators to reduce carbon footprint. The distribution of SAF among in the fixed-base operator market aimed at improving their services and attract customers.

Get a Sample PDF of report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073728 (Kindly Use Corporate Mail ID To Get More Details)

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Avemex SA De CV

Deer Jet

dnata Corporation

Jet Aviation (a subsidiary of General Dynamics Corporation)

Jetex; Luxaviation

Signature Aviation

Swissport International AG

ExecuJet; Atlantic Aviation

Universal Aviation

Abilene Aero Inc.

The rising demand for business and private jets, including both small and large aircraft, is one of the significant factors driving the business growth of hangaring service providers. The steady rise in general aviation air traffic has created a need for new general aviation aircraft fleet with higher seating capacity. The general aviation aircraft OEMs are also focusing on the development of new-generation aircraft with reduced fuel consumption, large size, and low noise and carbon emissions. As a result, the demand for hangars has increased in the fixed-base operator market. The design of aircraft hangars has also undergone significant changes to suit the changing aircraft sizes and technologies, with modern aircraft hangars being fitted with temperature control and security devices.

Buy this report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073728

As per Jet Aviation, one of the prominent FBO service providers, the requirement of new and larger hangars was first sensed in APAC, and the company is already expanding its capacity of providing hangaring services in different countries, such as Singapore. At other locations, the FBOs are focusing on the expansion of the hangar size, owing to overcapacity situations, and some are patiently waiting for the announcement of revised National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 409 code, related to aviation hangars. Thus, the trend of constructing large hangars to cater to the growing number of large general aviation aircraft fleet is a key trend that would support the growth of fixed-base operator market size in the near future.

Fixed-Base Operator Market Segmentation:

By Services Offered:

Hangaring

Fuelling

Flight Instructions

Aircraft Maintenance

Aircraft Rental

By Application:

Business Aviation

Leisure Aviation

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Fixed-Base Operator Market

Owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in fuel prices and the decline in number of flights in 2020 and so far, 2021 showcased significant negative impact on the market globally. The constant decrease in the aviation market globally due to this pandemic has made several FBOs to cut their operational costs and laying off employees. To sustain through the pandemic, the FBO service providers have taken an array of initiatives including business expansion to different geographies and partnering with other FBOs or ground handling companies. These initiatives have facilitated several fixed-base operator market players to continue their business.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]