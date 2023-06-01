Temporary Protective Film Industrial Laminating Machine Market Key Opportunity Analysis Growth Trends 2028

The “Temporary Protective Film Industrial Laminating Machine Market” size is expected to grow from US$ 129.20 million in 2022 to US$ 179.37 million by 2028; the market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Growing demand for temporary protective film industrial laminating machines has compelled the market players to make significant investments in the development of new and innovative solutions. This also allows them to differentiate themselves from their competitors by adding different functionalities to their solutions. For instance, in June 2022, KOMFI spol. s r. o. launched Komfi Amiga 52 Double, a flexible laminating system that can laminate digitally printed and offset pieces. The machine features automatic nip pressure activation, sheet-overlap control, and sheet separation with a built-in perforator, among other automated functions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

HMT Manufacturing Inc

Hsing Wei Machine Industry Co Ltd

APL Machinery Pvt Ltd

Surface Armor LLC

Walco Inc

Ashton Industrial Sales Ltd (Universal Laminators)

Meccanica Ronzani SRL

Crest Dutch Machinery BV

Jordon Glass Machinery Inc

LEETECH Co Ltd

In Canada, the demand for temporary protective film industrial laminating machines is driven by growing factory automation and Industrial 4.0. Canadian companies are grabbing opportunities to transform the industrial and manufacturing sectors through technologies. Also, companies from the manufacturing and automotive sectors saw dramatic increases in digital investment and rapid transformation. According to an Economic Strategy report of Canada, Industry 4.0 applications are expected to generate US$ 1.2-3.7 trillion of global economic value by 2025. This is propelling the adoption of smarter machines, which, in turn, favors the growth of the temporary protective film industrial laminating machines market in Canada. Moreover, government initiatives to fuel the adoption of electric vehicles are likely to support the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market growth in the country during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market during the forecast period. Based on country, the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market in this region is further segregated into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. China is expected to account for the largest share of the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market in Asia Pacific in 2022. China has the largest market size in automotive industry, by annual sales and manufacturing output. The country represents ~30% of global automobile sales and domestic production is expected to reach 35 million vehicles by 2025. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, over 25 million vehicles were sold in 2020, including 19.99 million passenger vehicles and 5.23 million commercial vehicles. Such a proliferating automotive industry in China indicates significant prospects for the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market.

Temporary Protective Film Industrial Laminating Machine Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Manual Industrial Laminators

Automatic Industrial Laminators

By Application:

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Temporary Protective Film Industrial Laminating Machine Market

In Europe, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted Italy, Spain, France, and Germany, among other countries. The subsequent imposition of lockdowns led to a drastic decline in production across multiple industries, severely affecting the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market in the region. The lockdown imposed by the government resulted in the temporary shutdown of several manufacturing plants, which resulted in the low production of temporary protective film industrial laminating machines. However, in 2021, manufacturing businesses resumed with the relaxation of lockdown measures. With this, the demand for protective films in the automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics industries began increasing in 2021.

