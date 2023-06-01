Truck Bedliners Market report shows emerging trends and global demand by 2022-2028

The Truck Bedliners Market size is projected to grow from US$ 500.95 million in 2022 to US$ 641.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Based on the truck bedliners market report, the truck bedliners market is segmented into type, material, and geography. Based on type, the truck bedliners market is segmented into drop-in bedliners, spray-on bedliners, and others. In terms of material, the truck bedliners market is segmented into polyurethane, aluminum carpet, and others.

The List of Companies –

SPEEDLINER Rhino Linings Corporation Line X LLC TOFF Ultimate Linings DualLiner Truck Bed Liners American Bedliners Custom Truck Shop Truck Hero, Inc. CHAM?LEON GMBH Henan Huayu Auto Accessories Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Based on geography, the truck bedliners market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant region in the bedliners market during the forecast period, owing to the rapidly rising automobile production and sales across the region. Manufacturing companies in this region focus on developing better bedliners by reducing bedliner size and enhancing heat dissipation capability. In North America, auto sales are dominated by utility vehicles, including pickup trucks, crossovers, and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). The sales growth is attributed to the increasing versatility of these vehicles, allowing them to be used for personal and commercial purposes. Due to the increasing demand for trucks, the requirement for truck accessories is rising. As a result, the bed truck market in the region will grow together with the growth in pickup truck sales.

Many European countries were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the region witnessed disruptions in supply chain operations, production halts, and massive economic losses due to shutdowns. However, the market situation has improved since the beginning of the second half of 2020. Increased requirements for safety equipment, such as PPE kits and medications, propelled the use of trucks for transporting large goods. Furthermore, as the post-lockdown situation is improving in many European countries, increased merchandise trade is fueling the growth of the truck bedliners market in the region.

Major countries in North America, such as the US and Canada, have a huge industrial base and favorable government policies to boost innovation, and they highly adopt industrial automation solutions. The US is a prominent market for cybersecurity solutions in several industries. The country consists of the maximum number of truck bedliners platform developers. Hence, any negative impact on the region’s economy or industry growth hinders the businesses of companies operating in the region. In Q1 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the slump in industrial/manufacturing activities and new projects across the US, Canada, and Mexico negatively impacted the growth of the truck bedliners market in respective countries.

In North America, the US is one of the major markets for truck bedliners. In 2020, as per the report by BTS, North America produced approximately 542,000 trucks. The truck industry is a vital part of the North American economy. In recent years, truck production slowed due to rising production costs, shifting supply chains, and disruption connected to the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2021, the largest share of the truck bedliners market belonged to the US. In 2021, the US produced over 288,000 million trucks, while Mexico and Canada together produced only ~178,900 trucks. In addition, the free trade agreement between Canada, the US, and Mexico has increased the flow of goods and capital across North America, which is critical to the supply chain of the truck industry. The new “United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” signed in October 2018, stipulates the rules of origin (ROO) for trucks to be followed, with 75% of the finished truck’s value coming from inside the regulated region. Hence, the growing production of trucks in the region is anticipated to propel the truck bedliners market over the forecast period.

