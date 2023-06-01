Aesthetic Medical Devices Market to enhance user interface is expected to boost growth of the market

The Aesthetic Medical Devices Market was valued at US$ 13,536.51 million in 2021 and is likely to be valued at US$ 29,734.56 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, the rising prevalence of skin disorders, and rising awareness about beauty devices. However, risks and complications associated with procedures and stringent safety regulations hamper the market growth.

Aesthetic medical devices are specially designed and used to enhance the appearance of an individual. These devices utilize various technologies such as laser, radiofrequency, and cooling, which are used for procedures and help improve appearance.

Get a Sample PDF of report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073654

The List of Companies –

Alma Lasers Merz Pharma Bausch Health Companies Inc. Lumenis Be Ltd. Venus Concept Candela Corporation Cutera Inc. Fotona InMode Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes waste reduction in healthcare delivery as an important aspect of strengthening health systems. Technological advancements have led to the development of surgical approaches that minimize waste and achieve better results with the available resources. Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are among the approaches that result in low waste generation and reduced medical expenses; moreover, these surgeries ensure low absenteeism at the workplace, which has a net positive effect on the productivity of an economy. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 15.6 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the US in 2020. The use of these surgeries rose sharply by 131% during 2000-2020 in the US, and they now account for ~86% of aesthetic interventions in the country. Minimal invasiveness results in faster recovery, lesser scarring, limited stress, and better patient satisfaction.

The modern concept of natural and harmonious rejuvenation is based on a comprehensive, three-dimensional, multi-layered approach that combines several active ingredients and techniques in surgical procedures such as skin relaxation, volume enlargement, repositioning, reshaping, surface renewal, and skin tightening, depending on the specific patient needs. Since the appearance of the skin is considered an important factor in wellbeing and health, the number of aesthetic procedures performed worldwide is increasing steadily. Further, nonsurgical procedures include facial injections and cryolipolysis, among others. These short procedures help correct facial lines, wrinkles, cellulite reduction, and unwanted fat reduction with minimal side effects. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) estimations, the number of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures increased by 44% in 2021 compared to 2020. In the past 20 years, minimally invasive procedures have undergone continuous innovations. In 2020, doctors performed 13.2 million minimally invasive procedures in the US. Thus, the surge in the adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures is driving the aesthetics medical market growth.

The healthcare industry is constantly developing at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for aesthetics from a large population globally has increased new product development, product launches, and approvals on a global level. Additionally, major market players are involved in research and development activities to ensure the innovation and development of efficient products. In recent years there have been various developments, such as product launches and approvals taking place in the market, which are likely to create ample opportunities in the market. Some of the recent product launches and developments are as follows:

Buy a copy of this research report at @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073654

In June 2022, Cynosure launched the PicoSure Pro device, the first and only FDA-cleared 755nm picosecond laser on the market, which delivers energy in one trillionth of a second, utilizing pressure instead of heat to provide safe and effective treatments for unwanted pigmentation and skin revitalization for all skin types. The product was designed with an advanced Platinum Focus lens array to increase collagen and elastin to help combat wrinkles, acne scars, and pores.

In October 2021, Aesthetics Biomedical Inc. collaborated with US Dermatology Partners to combine the personal level of care found in private dermatology practices with the benefits of a network of physician experts working closely together. It can also provide premier medical and cosmetic dermatological care and the latest technology, treatments, and management support.

Thus, an increase in product development, launches, and other strategic collaborations among market players are likely to create ample opportunities and drive market growth in the coming years.

Application Insights

The aesthetic medical devices market is segmented based on technology, application, and end user. Based on application, the market is segmented into facial skin resurfacing, photo rejuvenation, hair removal, fat reduction & body contouring, skin tightening, cellulite reduction, feminine rejuvenation, tattoos & pigmentation, acne & scars, vascular lesions, and others. The acne and acne scars segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the feminine rejuvenation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Feminine rejuvenation procedures reduce, reshape, or tighten female genital tissues to help restore a firmer tone and/or a more youthful, symmetrical appearance. Patients choose feminine rejuvenation for cosmetic reasons as well as to improve comfort and alleviate problems caused by vaginal tissue laxities, such as painful intercourse or stress urinary incontinence. According to data published in “An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology”, the prevalence of vaginal laxity was reported more generally by younger women (15-44 years) at 8.0% than by older women (? 45 years) at 2.9%. The growth of the market is driven mainly by the growing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation procedures among women across the globe, the Increasing prevalence of stress urinary incontinence, and the desire to enhance female genitals.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Market Landscape Key Market Dynamics Market- Global Analysis Analysis – by Technology Analysis – by Application by End User by Geographic Analysis

Continued.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]