Learning Management System Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Learning Management Systems Market is Expected to Grow from US$14,895.17 Million in 2021 to US$50,995.16 Million by 2028 ; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% over the period 2021-2028.

Get sample PDF at @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073364/

The current landscape of learning analytics has broadened significantly, especially for higher education. When students participate in fun events, they can learn and practice better. Gaming features help create a fun and productive learning experience for students. The implementation of gamification is more prevalent in online learning platforms aimed at K-12 level students. According to an article published by EducationWorld in December 2019, STEPapp launched the first Gamified Learning EdTech app in India, with the intention of revolutionizing K-12 education in the country.

Moreover, since the introduction of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in education, the classroom learning experience has undergone a tremendous transformation. While virtual reality provides constructed reality, augmented reality provides a real image with an enhanced view. Therefore, an increase in the integration of virtual reality, augmented reality and gamification technologies in educational institutions offers better academic results, creating the demand for LMS platforms to support their implementation, creating opportunities for future growth of the learning management systems market.

Check before buying at : https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00073364/

Based on the mode of implementation, the learning management system market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. In 2021, the cloud segment accounted for the largest market share. Based on mode of delivery, the learning management system market is segmented into distance learning, instructor-led training, and others. In 2021, the instructor-led training segment accounted for the largest market share. Based on end-user, the learning management system market is segmented into K-12, higher education, and enterprise. In 2021, the higher education segment accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the learning management system market is segmented into North America, Europe,

The overall learning management systems market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources. To start the research process, extensive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves to get an overview and forecast for the learning management system market with respect to all segments. It also provides an overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Besides, Primary interviews with participants and industry commentators were conducted to validate the data and gain further analytical insights on the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts such as vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers and country sales managers, as well as external consultants such as valuation experts , research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the learning management systems market, market intelligence managers and country sales managers, as well as external consultants such as experts in evaluation,

Major companies operating in the learning management system market include Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone, D2L Corporation, Docebo, International Business Machines Corporation, Su Learning AS, LTGplc, Hurix, SAP SE, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. ltd.

Request a copy of the Learning Management System Market Research at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00073364/

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop for market research reports and solutions for various businesses around the world. We support our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and profitable research reports and solutions from different publishers.

The market research industry has changed over the past decade. As business attention has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, various publishers have stepped in to meet these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff to help you navigate through different options and help you choose the best and most cost-effective research solution.

Premium Market Insights has extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. If your research needs are not met by the syndicated reports offered by major publishers, we can help you with a customized research solution by contacting different research agencies, saving you time and effort. money.

We offer best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by the free analyst support we provide to our customers, which sets us apart from any other vendor. We also offer professional subscriptions which allow our customers to realize significant savings.

Contact us:

Contact person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email ID: [email protected]