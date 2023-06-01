Bioabsorbable Polymers Market Growth Analysis to 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Bioresorbable Polymers Market to 2028: Impact of Covid-19 and Global Analysis by Type [Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyglycolic Acid (PGA), Polydioxanone, Polycaprolactone ( PCL)] and others] and application (braces, drug delivery and others)

The bioresorbable polymers market is expected to grow due to several key factors. These include the growing demand for bio-based and biodegradable materials, the increase in chronic diseases, the growing interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly materials and the increase in investment in research activities. and development by leading market players. Bioresorbable polymers are expected to be used in a variety of applications including drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and orthopedic implants, and are preferred over traditional materials such as metals and plastics due to their biocompatibility and durability. biodegradability. . The market for bioresorbable polymers is growing due to the increasing demand for bioresorbable polymers in the production of medical implants. Various polymeric materials, such as polylactic acid, polycaprolactone, and polydioxanone, are widely used to manufacture a range of bioabsorbable medical implants, including pins, plates, rods, scaffolds, stents, sutures, and screw. These temporary implants gradually dissolve during the recovery phase and are fully absorbed by the body after completing their function, eliminating the need for a second surgery to remove them. This has led to an increase in the demand for bioresorbable polymer implants and subsequently boosted the market for bioresorbable polymers. eliminating the need for a second surgery to remove them. This has led to an increase in the demand for bioresorbable polymer implants and subsequently boosted the market for bioresorbable polymers. eliminating the need for a second surgery to remove them. This has led to an increase in the demand for bioresorbable polymer implants and subsequently boosted the market for bioresorbable polymers.

The global bioabsorbable polymers market has been hampered by COVID-19, creating significant challenges for many companies. The bioresorbable polymers market has also been affected to some extent owing to raw material sourcing difficulties and supply chain disruptions. Around the world, delays in medical surgeries have been seen during the pandemic, with most hospitals operating at drastically reduced capacity, creating an ever-growing waiting list. As elective surgeries resumed in the UK and other countries in mid-2020, the delay in medical surgeries led to lower demand for medical and orthopedic devices, impacting the bioresorbable polymer market.

