Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Growth Analysis to 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Forecast to 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis – by Type and End User”, the market was valued at $252.92 million in 2021. and it is expected to reach $762.89 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2021 and 2028.

As ad fraud activity increases, many companies are turning to ad fraud detection and prevention tools for a variety of benefits, including optimizing ad spend, proactively monitoring campaigns, and maximizing return on campaign investment. Many businesses lost $42 billion in advertising spend due to fraudulent activity in 2019, a 21% increase from the previous year. By 2023, ad fraud losses are expected to reach approximately $100 billion. As a result, Adopting ad fraud detection tools can help businesses recoup their fair share of spend and achieve more accurate and lucrative results from their campaigns. Integrating these tools with existing ad campaign management platforms also enables proactive campaign monitoring and simultaneous inspection of ad statistics and fraud detection notifications. Anura Script uses JavaScript to collect visitor data and determine whether it is genuine or fraudulent, based on hundreds of data points. Marketing campaigns can be optimized to maximize return on investment by reducing ad fraud. Anura Solutions has found that the average ad fraud rate for affiliate marketing campaigns is around 40%, resulting in a loss of $400,000 for every million dollars spent. Ad fraud can waste time, damage brand reputation, and lead to legal compliance issues. An integrated ad fraud solution can identify and eliminate fraud in real time, allowing businesses to avoid spending on fraudulent actions and maximize their return on investment. Anura Solutions has found that the average ad fraud rate for affiliate marketing campaigns is around 40%, resulting in a loss of $400,000 for every million dollars spent. Ad fraud can waste time, damage brand reputation and lead to legal compliance issues. An integrated ad fraud solution can identify and eliminate fraud in real time, allowing businesses to avoid spending on fraudulent actions and maximize their return on investment. Anura Solutions has found that the average rate of ad fraud in affiliate marketing campaigns is around 40%, resulting in a loss of $400,000 for every million dollars spent. Ad fraud can waste time, damage brand reputation, and lead to legal compliance issues. An integrated ad fraud solution can identify and eliminate fraud in real time,

The ad fraud detection tools market is split by type into website and mobile, with the mobile segment holding the highest market share in 2021. The market is also categorized by end user including e-commerce, travel , finance, games and others. with the financial segment leading the market in 2021. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM, with North America holding a major share of the global market in 2021.

Various industries have been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, with strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement imposed by governments around the world in response to the rapid spread of the virus. The resulting travel bans, mass lockdowns and business closures have had a negative impact on economies and many industries in different countries. In addition, the lockdowns have led to a reduction in the production of basic products, goods and services. Matchseries.com reported that ad fraud caused global losses of US$35 billion in 2020, while a Campaign Asia report from December 2020 found that 20% of global online ad spend is lost to cause of advertising fraud. These figures highlight the scale of the problem ad fraud poses to businesses, and the wide variety of advertising platforms and options available means that the level of waste can vary widely. Large enterprises, as well as SMBs, are affected by fraudulent traffic, which has led to increased adoption of ad fraud detection tools. As a result, the global ad fraud detection tools market has witnessed positive growth in 2020, which has led to increased adoption of ad fraud detection tools. As a result, the global ad fraud detection tools market has witnessed positive growth in 2020, which has led to increased adoption of ad fraud detection tools.

