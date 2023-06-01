Medical 3D Printing Market Growth Analysis to 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis – By Component, Technology, Application and End User”, it the market is expected to reach US$6,583.50 million by 2028 from US$2,123.11 million by 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2021 and 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving market growth and prominent players with their developments in the Printing Medical Devices market.

The 3D printing medical device market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, end user, and geography. Based on component, the 3D printing medical devices market is divided into software and services, equipment {3D printers, 3D bioprinters}, materials {plastic material, metal and metal alloys, bioprinting biomaterial, wax material and others} . On the basis of technology, the 3D printing medical device market is segmented into Laser Beam Fusion {Laser Direct Metal Sintering, Selective Laser Sintering, Selective Laser Fusing, LaserCusing}, Photopolymerization {Stereolithography, Other}, deposition/extrusion of droplets { modeling of molten deposits, multiphase solidification, manufacture of deposits at low temperature}, fusion by electron beam. On the basis of application, the 3D printing medical devices market is segmented into Custom Prostheses & Implants {Craniomaxillofacial Implants, Custom Dental Implants & Prostheses, Custom Orthopedic Implants}, Surgical Guides {Orthopedic Dental, Craniomaxillofacial, Spinal Guides} , engineered products devices {bone and cartilaginous scaffolds, ligament tendon scaffolds}, surgical instruments {surgical clips, scalpels, retractors}, hearing aids, portable medical devices, standard prostheses and implants. According to the end-user, the 3D printing medical devices market is divided into hospitals and surgical centers, dental and orthopedic centers, medical device companies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and others. Geographically, the 3D printing medical device market is segmented into North America (United States, Canada,

The materials segment occupied the largest share of the 3D printing medical devices market in 2021. However, the software and services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the period 2021-2028 .

The high incidence of dental and orthopedic diseases has led to an increase in demand for medical devices such as implants, prosthetics and orthotics. 3D printing technology offers a cost-effective and efficient method of manufacturing these devices, enabling precise and personalized designs that can improve patient outcomes. Additionally, the growing applications of 3D printing in the healthcare industry, including the production of surgical tools and anatomical models, are further contributing to the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market. These factors have driven an increasing demand for 3D printed medical devices, fueling the growth of the market.

