India Electric Vehicle Market Analysis, Industry Growth, Demand, 2023-2028

The latest research study “India Electric Vehicle Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India electric vehicle market size reached US$ 772 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19,980 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 69% during 2023-2028.

Electric vehicles or EVs are self-propelling automobiles that operate on electricity. They consist of an electric motor that requires a constant energy supply from batteries to function. Some standard electric vehicles include battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. They can be charged by self-charging devices, such as turbochargers and regenerative braking systems, that convert kinetic energy into electrical energy. EVs have also emerged as a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation and are increasingly used for conveying passengers and goods. They also reduce harmful exhaust emissions that are usually emitted from fuel-based vehicles.

India Electric Vehicle Market Trends and Drivers:

The India electric vehicle market is primarily driven by the rising demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance transportation systems. In addition, the increasing prices of transportation fuels like petrol, diesel, and CNG is also fueling the market growth.

Besides this, EVs do not emit tailpipe emissions, reduce oil dependency, and are economical to operate compared to traditional automobiles. Asa result, the Government of India is implementing stringent rules and regulations regarding vehicle emissions and promoting the adoption of EVs to reduce carbon footprint, thus facilitating market growth.

They are also launching financial aids and subsidies to help consumers purchase EVs. Furthermore, extensive investments to upgrade charging infrastructure, along with technological advancements like the integration of GPS navigation, remote sensors, and anti-theft locking systems, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

India Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ampere Vehicles Private Limited (Greaves Cotton Limited), Ather Energy Pvt Ltd, Atul Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited (Bajaj Group), Electrotherm (India) Ltd., Hero Electric (Hero Eco Group), Hyundai Motor India Limited (Hyundai Motor Company), JBM Auto Limited, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd), MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd (SAIC Motor Corporation Limited), Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd., Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (PIAGGIO & C. SPA), Tata Motors Limited (Tata Group), TVS Motor Company (Sundaram – Clayton Limited), and VE Commercial Vehicles Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, vehicle type, price category and propulsion type.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Price Category:

Mid-Range

High/Luxury Range

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

