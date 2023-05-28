Macadamia Market Will Revenue to Cross US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028

The latest research study “Macadamia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global macadamia market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.71% during 2023-2028.

Macadamia refers to hard-shelled white edible nut, a genus of four species of Australia’s indigenous trees. Its three commercially essential species include macadamia ternifolia, integrifolia, and tetraphylla. It assists in managing weight, improving gut health, and reducing the risk of metabolic syndromes, including type 2 diabetes, cholesterol, blood sugar, and heart ailments. It is a rich source of protein, fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins. It can be cooked with, directly eaten, and processed into numerous products for various industrial sectors. At present, macadamia is widely available in different types, such as raw, coated, and roasted, in the market.

Macadamia Market Trends and Drivers:

The global macadamia market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding its nutritional properties and the rising health consciousness among consumers. Moreover, several favorable initiatives by governments of various countries to support trade in the agriculture sector using innovative methodologies and enhance macadamia production are positively influencing market growth.

Besides this, the launch of macadamia in exotic flavors, such as honey-roasted, roasted, salted, wasabi-flavored, and chocolate-coated, by key players to expand their product portfolio is another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing use of macadamia for manufacturing foods and confectionery items, including biscuits, pastries, and ice creams, has catalyzed market growth.

Furthermore, the surging adoption of cold pressed macadamia to produce oil for the formulation of various cosmetic and skincare products has augmented the product demand. Other factors, including the increasing demand for healthy snacks, rising adoption of healthy lifestyles, and inflating consumer disposable incomes, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Global Macadamia Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Golden Macadamias, Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company, Health and Plant Protein Group Limited, Ivory Macadamias, Kenya Nut Company Ltd., Macadamia Processing Company, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation, Mayo Macs, MWT Foods, Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd., Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd. and Wondaree Macadamia Nuts.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, nature, form, distribution channel and industry vertical.

Breakup by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Form:

Raw

Roasted

Coated

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

