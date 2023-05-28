Silver Nanoparticles Market Size, Share, Industry Demand, Growth Revenue and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Silver Nanoparticles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global silver nanoparticles market size reached US$ 2,428 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6,101 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during 2023-2028.

Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs), also known as silver nanopowder, refer to spherical metals with high surface areas and sizes between 100 nm and 1 nm. They are manufactured using different physical, chemical, and biological methods, such as evaporation-condensation, laser ablation, ultraviolet (UV) initiated photoreduction, microemulsion, and photoinduced reduction. They exhibit superior electrical and thermal conductivity, chemical stability, corrosion resistance, and optical and antimicrobial properties. As a result, silver nanoparticles find extensive applications across numerous industries, including healthcare, electronics, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Sliver Nanoparticles Market Trends and Drivers:

The global silver nanoparticles market is primarily driven by the increasing product applications across various end use sectors. Besides this, the escalating demand for energy-efficient light-emitting diode (LED), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), touchscreen, and photovoltaic systems is another major growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, there has been widespread adoption of silver nanoparticles in photovoltaics (PVs) and biological and chemical sensors due to their optical, thermal, and chemical properties. In line with this, the rising product usage in antimicrobial coatings, drug delivery systems, biomedical devices, textiles, and wound dressings has augmented the demand for silver nanoparticles.

Furthermore, the growing product usage in wastewater treatment, ecosystem management, optical electronics, silver conductive inks, and catalysts has accelerated the product demand. Other factors, including the shifting focus toward biological silver nanoparticle synthesis, increasing sales of advanced electronics, emerging food and beverage (F&B) applications, and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Advanced Nano Products Co Ltd, American Elements, Ames Goldsmith Corporation, Cerion LLC, Meliorum Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, nanoComposix (Fortis Life Sciences LLC), Nanocs Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Strem Chemicals Inc. (Ascensus Specialties LLC) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, synthesis method, shape and end use industry.

Breakup by Synthesis Method:

Wet Chemistry

Ion Implantation

Biological

Breakup by Shape:

Spheres

Platelets

Rods

Colloidal Silver Particles

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Electronics and IT

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Textiles

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Water Treatment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

