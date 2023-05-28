North America ECMO Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 -2028 with Future Scope, Share, Size Analysis

The North America ECMO market is expected to grow from US$ 227.85 million in 2022 to US$ 277.36 million by 2028. It is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Recent industry research indicates that the “North America ECMO market” is the largest market for ECMO. The US, Canada, and Mexico are main contributors to the regional market. The US dominated the North America ECMO market in 2022. According to the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the national healthcare expenditure in the US increased by 9.7% in 2019 to reach US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020. Furthermore, national health spending is expected to grow at a 5.4% annual rate from 2019 to 2028, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. The rising healthcare expenditure is estimated to increase the adoption of various equipment for patient care, which would fuel the demand for ECMO in the country during the forecast period. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the US is much higher, as more than 50% population is suffering from different types of cardiovascular disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, more than 0.6 million people die due to cardiovascular disease; this nearly accounts for one in every four deaths. The primary cause of cardiovascular disease among people is hypertension, obesity, and diabetes. According to the American Heart Association, in January 2019, it was reported that over 130 million or 45.1% of people are likely to have some form of cardiovascular disease by 2035. Thus, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the demand for ECMO in the coming years. .

ABIOMED Inc, Braile Biomedica, Eurosets S.R.L., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, and Terumo Group are among the leading companies operating in the North America ECMO market.

North America ECMO Market Segmentation

The North America ECMO market is segmented on the basis of modality, application, age group, and country.

Based on modality, the North America ECMO market is segmented into venoarterial ECMO, venovenous ECMO, and arteriovenous ECMO. The venoarterial ECMO segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on application, the North America ECMO market is bifurcated into respiratory and cardiology. The respiratory segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Based on age group, the North America ECMO market is segmented into adults, pediatrics, and neonates. The adults segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the North America ECMO market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market in 2022.

