Potato Starch Market Size, Share, Leading Companies, In-Depth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Potato Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global potato starch market size reached 4.1 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 4.8 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.66% during 2023-2028.

Potato starch is a powder extracted from the root tubers of the potato plant. It has a neutral taste, high-binding strength, and low foaming properties with minimal fat and protein. Its unique properties provide a fluffy, light texture to baked goods such as muffins and quick bread. Regular consumption of potato starch can help regulate blood sugar levels and aid absorbing essential minerals, such as calcium and magnesium. Currently, it is widely used as an additive, thickener, stabilizer, and adhesive agent in the food, paper, pharmaceutical, and textile industries.

Potato Starch Market Trends:

The global potato starch market is primarily propelled by the growing health-conscious and rising vegan population. Moreover, the ready availability of raw materials for production processes and the surging product application in the processed meat industry to manufacture products such as bologna, frankfurters, hamburgers, and meatloaves, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the rising product application in the paper and chemical industry due to their adhesive and solubility properties and easy product availability in online retail stores are providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, key players in the market are introducing new product variants with specialty enzymes and organic materials to increase their consumer base, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Potato Starch Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the potato starch market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Avebe

Emsland Group

KMC

Roquette

Ingredion Incorporated

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global potato starch market on the basis of category, application and region.

Breakup by Category:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

Breakup by Application:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

