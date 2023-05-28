Plastic Processing Machinery Market Size, Global Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Plastic Processing Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global plastic processing machinery market size reached US$ 35.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028.

Plastic processing machinery represent specialized equipment utilized for converting several types of plastics into semi-finished plastic products. They are of numerous types, including blow molding, compression molding, extrusion molding, injection molding, rotational molding, etc. These plastic processing machinery variants are employed to produce plastic products in simple and intricate designs in multiple shapes and sizes by using a rigid mold or frame. They are even used for manufacturing low-weight, high-strength, fuel-efficient, and durable plastic components. As a result, plastic processing machinery find extensive applications across various sectors, such as automotive, construction, packaging, electronics and electrical, agriculture, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

Plastic Processing Machinery Market Trends:

The escalating production of consumer goods and electronics and the growing industrialization across countries are among the key factors driving the plastic processing machinery market. In addition to this, the development of advanced technologies, including 3D printing and automated plastic processing machines that can manufacture personalized products on a large scale with improved precision and flexibility, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing need for effective F&B packaging solutions to pack ready-to-eat food items and beverages in attractive plastic containers that ensure longer shelf-life and convenient storage is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies aimed at promoting domestic plastic industries, specifically in developing countries, and the elevating adoption of plastic recycling equipment are further augmenting the global market. Besides this, the expanding requirement for the product in the medical industry to manufacture prosthetic tools and artificial limbs is expected to bolster the plastic processing machinery market in the coming years.

Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the plastic processing machinery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arburg GmbH

Cosmos Machinery

Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Husky Injection Molding Systems

Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Milacron Holdings Corporation

Niigata Machine Techno Company Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., etc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global plastic processing machinery market on the basis of product type, plastic type, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Blow Molding Machinery

Compression Molding Machinery

Extrusion Molding Machinery

Injection Molding Machinery

Rotational Molding Machinery

Others

Breakup by Plastic Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

