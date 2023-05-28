India Food Enzymes Market 2023: Size, Share, Top Companies, Latest Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “India Food Enzymes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The India food enzymes market size reached US$ 385.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 591.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023-2028.

Food enzymes refer to biocatalysts that aid in the breakdown of nutrients, including proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, etc., into simpler forms. They are commonly available in the form of protease, amylase, lipase, cellulase, etc. Food enzymes are generally manufactured by using plant, animal, and microbial-sourced ingredients. They also assist in improving the flavor, texture, and fragrance of food products.

India Food Enzymes Market Trends:

The expanding food processing sector and the increasing utilization of these biocatalysts in the preparation of bakery products, cheese and starch processing, meat tenderizing, etc., are among the key factors stimulating the India food enzymes market. Moreover, the growing consumer inclination towards natural, organic, and chemical-free edibles is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating demand for on-the-go and convenience food items among the working population, on account of their busy lifestyles and hectic schedules, and the development of innovative techniques to synthesize these enzymes naturally are augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, changing lifestyles, and improving dietary patterns of individuals are also propelling the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the elevating usage of these enzymes for extraction, clarification, and filtration of fruit and vegetable juices is further bolstering the market growth across the country. Additionally, extensive investments in R&D activities for waste reduction and enhancing food security and the rising focus of key market players on protease to improve protein digestion are anticipated to fuel the India food enzymes market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Type:

Carbohydrase Amylase Cellulase Lactase Pectinase Others

Protease

Lipase

Others

Breakup by Source:

Microorganisms

Bacteria

Fungi

Plants

Animals

Breakup by Formulation:

Powder

Liquid

Others

Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

