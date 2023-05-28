West Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Top Companies, Industry Overview, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “West Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The West Africa alcoholic beverages market size reached US$ 12.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Alcoholic beverages are drinks that are made by fermenting sugars found in fruits, berries and grains. They utilize yeast for initiating anaerobic fermentation that is essential in converting the sugar into ethanol and carbon dioxide. The flavors and aromas of the beverages vary depending upon the fermentable material used in the process. The alcohol content of the drinks also differs according to their storage period and the container they are placed in. Widely consumed as rejuvenating and recreational drinks, they are available in the market in the form of beers, ciders, wines and spirits.

West Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for branded alcoholic drinks in the West African region. The locals have largely relied on making their own alcohol over the years with the use of home-grown crops due to the low costs associated with it. However, with the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and an overall strong economic growth in the region, there is a shift from home- or locally-brewed drinks toward branded alcoholic beverages, especially among the urban population. Apart from this, numerous international players are heavily investing in the untapped market of West Africa, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities in the market, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor aids significantly in attracting foreign investors, which, in turn, is resulting in the increasing production of branded alcoholic beverages locally. This consequently enables in minimizing the manufacturing costs while providing high-quality branded drinks at an affordable price to the consumers. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, the rising preference for flavored alcohol and the growing number of female drinkers in the region.

West Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the west africa alcoholic beverages market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Diageo Plc

Heineken International B.V.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Castel Group

Kasapreko Company Ltd

Tambour Original

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the west africa alcoholic beverages market on the basis of product type, packaging type, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Beer

Spirits

Wine

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

Tins

Plastic Bottles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Open Markets

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Hotels/Restaurants/Bars

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Nigeria

Cote d’Ivoire

Ghana

Burkina Faso

Republic of Benin

Senegal

Others

