Bio-Polyamide Market 2027: Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bio-Polyamide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global bio-polyamide market size reached US$ 161.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 297.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during 2022-2027.

Bio-polyamide is a synthesized polymer derived from bio-based or renewable raw materials such as natural fats and oils. It exhibits properties of renewability, recyclability, lightweight, and non-abrasiveness. It is also environmentally friendly and cost-effective, with excellent mechanical and thermal performance, low moisture absorption, and strong chemical resistance. As a result, bio-polyamide find application in automotive fuel line, pneumatic air brake tubing, electrical cable jacketing, powder coatings, and flexible and gas pipes. Nowadays, it is also used to manufacture sporting goods, electronic casings, toothbrushes, and carpets.

Global Bio-Polyamide Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions across various industries. The significant expansion of the automobile, electrical and electronics, and textile sectors are fueling the growth of the bio-polyamide market. In the automotive industry, bio-polyamide is used to manufacture automotive parts like gears, bushings, and plastic bearings. In addition, the excellent processability, high mechanical strength, and thermal performance of bio-polyamide are also increasing its adoption in high-performance applications including, marine and electronic industries. Besides this, the growing demand for eco-friendly polymers that are synthesized from renewable raw materials and help reduce greenhouse emissions are significantly influencing the market growth. Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by governments of various countries to control carbon emissions have resulted in the development of lightweight vehicles, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Bio-Polyamide Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global bio-polyamide market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

BASF

DSM

Evonik Industries

Domo Chemicals

Lanxess

SABIC

Solvay and Simona

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global bio-polyamide market on the basis of fuel type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

PA-6

PA-66

Others

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Plastics

Fibers

Breakup by End-Use:

Automotive

Textiles and Sports

Industrial Goods

Films and Coatings

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Regional Insights:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

