Automotive Fabric Market 2023- Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Analysis 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Fabric Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global automotive fabric market reached a value of US$ 37.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 46.8 Billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Automotive fabrics represent a range of non-woven, woven, knitted, or composite textiles that are used to provide an aesthetically-appealing interior look to automobiles. Some common fabric types include polyester, vinyl, leather, and nylon. These materials are soft, lightweight, elastic, easy to maintain, durable, heat-resistant, and offer high performance. Apart from this, they have excellent noise-insulating properties, provide optimal strength, and ensure the security of passengers and drivers. As a result, automotive fabrics are utilized to design upholstery and several internal vehicle components, including seatbelts, carpets, dashboards, and seat covers.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-fabric-market/requestsample

Automotive Fabric Market Trends:

The significant expansion in the automotive industry and the increasing need for luxurious and lightweight vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency and mitigate carbon emissions are majorly driving the market growth. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government safety regulations and measures have prompted manufacturers to adopt automotive fabrics to fabricate carpets, airbags, and safety belts, which, in turn, is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the advent of eco-friendly fabric materials made from numerous renewable raw materials, including bamboo, bio-resins, and sustainable paints, along with their deployment in automobiles to engineer internal vehicle parts, are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing uptake of recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) for manufacturing automotive fabric, inflating disposable income levels, and fuelling demand for automobile accessories for passenger cars are contributing to the market growth.

Automotive Fabric Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive fabric market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Acme Mills Company

Arvind Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BOXMARK Leather GmbH & Co KG

Kyowa Leather Cloth Co. Ltd.

Moriden America Inc.

Navbharat Textile Industries

Parishudh Fibres Pvt. Ltd.

Seiren Co. Ltd

Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.

Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the automotive fabric market on the basis of fabric type, vehicle type and application.

Breakup by Fabric Type:

Polyester

Vinyl

Leather

Nylon

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Application:

Carpets and Floor Covering

Upholstery

Pre-Assembled Interior Components

Tires

Safety-Belts

Airbags

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4835&flag=E

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flip-chip-technology-market-2023-2028-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2023-05-26?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/passive-authentication-market-size-and-share-2023-2028-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2023-05-26?mod=search_headline

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address: 30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/