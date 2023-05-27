Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Demand and Overview Till 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ The global atrial fibrillation treatment market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.93% during 2022-2027.

Atrial fibrillation treatment represents medicines and surgeries used to treat patients suffering from irregular and rapid heart rates that enhance the risks of heart failure and stroke. They are of several types, such as maze surgery, catheter ablation, electric cardioversion, anticoagulants, anti-arrhythmics, etc. These categories of atrial fibrillation treatment effectively control heart rate, aid in restoring normal heart rhythm, and prevent cardiovascular complications. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous segments of the healthcare sector, including hospitals, cardiac labs, ambulatory surgical centers, etc.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/atrial-fibrillation-treatment-market/requestsample

Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Trends/ Drivers:

The expanding geriatric population across the globe that is more prone to the risks of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is primarily driving the atrial fibrillation treatment market. Additionally, the shifting preferences toward minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the inflating investments undertaken by government bodies, especially in developing countries, to improve healthcare infrastructure and the escalating research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical science are also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the launch of technologically advanced catheter ablation devices that can remove damaged heart tissues and the introduction of innovative mapping and recording systems are projected to fuel the atrial fibrillation treatment market over the forecasted period.

Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Atricure Inc.

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiofocus Inc.

Hansen Medical Inc

Auris Health

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthineers

Stereotaxis Inc., etc.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Disorder Type:

Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation

Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Permanent Atrial Fibrillation

Others

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Medical Procedures Surgical Procedures Maze Surgery Catheter Ablation Non-Surgical Procedures Electric Cardioversion Diagnostic Catheters Mapping and Recording Systems Cardiac Monitors Access Devices Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems Medication Anticoagulants Anti-Arrhythmics



Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2140&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

