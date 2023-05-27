Adult Diaper Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Adult Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global adult diaper market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2023-2028.

An adult diaper, also known as an incontinence product, is a type of absorbent garment designed to be worn by people with incontinence, or the inability to control their bladder or bowel movements. Adult diapers come in a variety of styles, including pull-up underwear, briefs with tabs, and disposable or reusable options. They are made with absorbent materials, such as cellulose or synthetic fibers, that can quickly wick away moisture from the skin and prevent leakage. Adult diapers can be worn by people of all ages and are often used by elderly individuals, those with medical conditions, and people who have mobility issues. They provide a convenient and effective solution for managing incontinence and maintaining a comfortable and hygienic lifestyle.

Global Adult Diaper Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease resulting in incontinence, represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the rising awareness toward improving hygiene conditions, along with the shifting societal attitudes toward incontinence and its management is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing geriatric population, rising disposable income and consumer expenditure capacities, and growing urbanization are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Adult Diaper Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the adult diaper market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players Include:

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Attends Healthcare Group Ltd.

Paul Hartmann AG

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the adult diaper market on the basis of fuel type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

