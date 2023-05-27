Acetic Anhydride Market 2023-2028: Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Acetic Anhydride Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global acetic anhydride market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the Acetic Anhydride Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.7 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 4.4 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 3.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is Acetic Anhydride?

Acetic anhydride refers to a highly reactive, free-flowing and combustible liquid that is widely used as an important reagent in the organic synthesis of multiple commercially available chemicals. This colorless, transparent liquid chemical compound with the formula (CH 3 CO) 2 O is characterized by a strong and pungent vinegar-like odor. It is widely used as an esterification agent for the preparation of modified food starch, as well as for the acetylation of monoglycerides. It is also utilized for the production of numerous products, including aspirin, perfumes, cellulose acetate, Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED), aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid), modified starches, pesticides, artificial sweeteners, and wood preservatives.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Acetic Anhydride industry?

The market is primarily driven by the growing utilization of acetic anhydride in the manufacturing of cellulose acetate, which is then used for the production of cigarette filter tow as a synthetic fiber. In line with this, there has been an increase in the number of smokers on the global level on account of the busy schedules and hectic lifestyles led by the working professionals. The increasing awareness regarding the ill effects of prolonged exposure to tobacco has facilitated the uptake of cigarettes with longer filters that aid in reducing the exposure to the smoke, tar and other fine particles during smoking. Along with this, these compounds find extensive applications in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of common medicines, such as aspirin, paracetamol and vitamins. Increasing incidences of diseases and a rise in the geriatric population are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, acetic anhydride is employed in the synthesis of acephate, a pesticide used in seed treatments and crop protection from insects and microbes, in the agricultural sector, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.

Acetic Anhydride Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global acetic anhydride market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Celanese

BP Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF

Jubilant Life Sciences

DuPont

SABIC

PetroChina Ltd.

Sasol Limited

Daicel

Sipchem

Rhodia

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End-Use:

Cellulose Acetate

Pharmaceuticals

Tetraacetylethylenediamine

Others

Breakup by Region:

China

North America

Western Europe

North East Asia

South East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Eastern Europe

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

