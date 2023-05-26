Lyocell Fiber Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028 At A CAGR of 6.5% | IMARC Group

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Lyocell Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global lyocell fiber market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

Lyocell is a type of man-made fiber derived from the cellulose of bleached wood pulp. Popularly known as the third-generation cellulose fiber, lyocell was first developed in 1972 by the process of dry jet-wet spinning. Lyocell fibers are strong but soft, highly absorbent, wrinkle-resistant and capable of replicating an array of textures like leather, suede and silk. Owing to these properties, lyocell fibers are utilized for manufacturing a wide range of products such as clothes, bedsheets, carpets, curtains, sportswear, surgical equipment, medical gloves, etc.

Global Lyocell Fiber Market Trends:

Nowadays, lyocell fibers are being preferred over other type of fibers, such as cotton and rayon, on account of their tenacity and absorption efficiency. Owing to this, they are widely used in the apparel and home textile industries. Apart from this, the usage of lyocell fiber has gained popularity among the manufacturers due to an increasing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable cellulose fibers. The fabrics made from lyocell can be easily disposed by landfilling, sewage digestion or incineration after usage. Further, unlike synthetic fibers which require toxic solvents, the production of lyocell fibers includes non-toxic solvents such as amine oxide. Additionally, as lyocell fibers are free from any toxic compounds, they are preferred for the production of medical-grade non-woven products. These fibers are also suitable for sanitizing wipes and overnight bleaching in the food service sector.

Lyocell Fiber Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global lyocell fiber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Lenzing AG

Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Aditya Birla Group

Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd.

Chonbang Co., Ltd.

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

China Populus Textile Ltd.

Great Duksan Corp.

Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.

Smartfiber AG

Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global lyocell fiber market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Staple Fiber

Cross-Linked Fiber

Breakup by Application:

Apparel

Home Textiles

Medical and Hygiene

Automotive Filters

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

