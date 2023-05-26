Ice Maker Market Share, Size, Growth Factors, Demand, Global Industry Overview, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Ice Maker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global ice maker market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.57% during 2023-2028.

An ice maker, also known as an ice machine or ice generator, refers to a kitchen appliance that is used to make a huge amount of ice in both residential and commercial settings. It is manufactured utilizing several components, which comprise compressors, motors, condensers, throttle valves, heating elements, and evaporators. Ice makers help individuals from having to stock up on ice for parties and special occasions hosted at homes or for commercial use.

Global Ice Maker Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for ice for its usage in their daily food and beverages is driving the market growth across the globe. Apart from this, the increasing number of hotels and quick service restaurants is aiding the demand for ice makers. In addition, the rising utilization of ice in pain, swelling, and heat healing, along with other treatments in clinics and hospitals, is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the expanding healthcare industry, coupled with the growing employment of ice in various critical medical applications, is increasing the market growth. In addition, rapid population growth, coupled with increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, with the growing popularity of alcoholic beverages, like whiskey and various cocktails, the demand for ice makers is expected to propel during the forecast period.

Ice Maker Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global ice maker market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Hoshizaki Corporation

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Scotsman Industries, Inc.

Whynter LLC

Ice-O-Matic (Mile High Equipment LLC)

Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co. (HEMCO)

MaxxIce (The Legacy Companies)

NewAir

Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sunpentown (SPT) Inc.

Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

Cornelius, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global ice maker market on the basis of product type, end use sector and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Ice Cube Maker

Ice Flake Maker

Ice Nugget Maker

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Foodservice

Retail

Healthcare

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

