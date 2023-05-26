India Esports Market Size, Industry Overview, Trends, In-Depth Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “India Esports Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″,The India esports market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during 2023-2028.

Esports, or electronic sports, are competitive online gaming tournaments that enable an individual or more than one professional player to compete in a multiplayer environment. They can be participated by amateurs and skilled gamers for leisure or to receive professional championships. Esports are currently available in various modes, including first-person shooter (FPS), player-against-player (PvP), multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), and real-time strategy (RTS). These games are operated on diverse platforms, including tablets, mobiles, and gaming consoles. Apart from this, esports includes the usage of several software to plan and advertise events, handle user registration, carry out branding efforts, and arrange prize pools.

India Esports Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of video games amongst younger demographics, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the emerging trend of esports tournaments for gamers and spectators are majorly driving the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of a more franchise-style league and monetization of the games through one-to-one sponsorship, streaming revenues, and impressive international prizes are favoring the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in specialized live streaming platforms, virtual reality (VR) products, and consumer spending on advanced gaming consoles to have immersive experiences are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of the free-to-play (F2P) gaming model to allow players to pay for extra or supplementary content with no introductory fees is impelling the market growth. Besides this, the proliferation of smartphones and electric device users and the ongoing investments being made by prominent brands to organize esports events are supporting the market growth in India.

India E-sports Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India e-sports market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India e-sports market on the basis of revenue source, games, platform and region.

Breakup by Revenue Source:

Advertising

Media Rights

Merchandise and Tickets

Publisher Fees

Sponsorship

Breakup by Games:

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Player Vs. Player (PvP)

First Person Shooters (FPS)

Real Time Strategy (RTS)

Breakup by Platform:

PC-Based Esports

Consoles-Based Esports

Mobile and Tablets

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

