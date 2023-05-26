India Exotic Vegetables Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Industry Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “India Exotic Vegetables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the India exotic vegetables market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% during 2023-2028.

Exotic vegetables refer to a range of agricultural products that are sourced or imported from different regions and marketed as ethnic consumer goods. They include lemongrass, asparagus, zucchini, lettuce, galangal, cassava, yams, cherry tomato, and taro as standard vegetables. These high-value items are grown under special weather conditions and in a protected environment of greenhouses and net or poly houses. Exotic vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and protein that eliminate the risk of various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and bone-related problems. Consequently, exotic vegetables are used to prepare multiple dishes across India.

India Exotic Vegetables Market Trends:

The steadfast expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector and the growing demand for organic consumer goods, owing to rising health consciousness, has facilitated the usage of exotic vegetables across quick service, cafes, and fine-dining restaurants, which is primarily driving the market. Additionally, the introduction of several proactive policies by the government of India (GoI) encouraging foreign direct investment in commerce and international trade of fruits and vegetables is propelling the market forward. Furthermore, the availability of a highly skilled workforce pool and the increasing uptake of innovative hydroponics technologies for sustainable cultivation are favoring the market growth. Besides this, the extensive social media marketing to reach a broader consumer base, the product availability across e-commerce platforms, and the ongoing investments in the supply chain technologies to ensure smooth transportation of exotic vegetables, are positively stimulating the market growth.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India exotic vegetables market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India exotic vegetables market on the basis of variety, sector, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Variety:

• Mushrooms-Button

• Sweet Corn

• Baby Potatoes

• Cherry Tomatoes

• Broccoli

• Coloured Capsicum

• Zucchini

• Lettuce

• Purple Cabbage

• Others

Breakup by Sector:

• Organised Sector

• Unorganised Sector

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Unorganised Retail Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

