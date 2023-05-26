Acute Kidney Injury Market Size 2023: Analysis of Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, and Future Forecast by 2033

IMARC Group has recently released a report titled “Acute Kidney Injury Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033” that presents a comprehensive assessment of the acute kidney injury market size, latest trends, and growth forecast. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the global market. The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

Acute kidney injury (AKI) represents a sudden and often reversible decline in kidney function that usually occurs within a short period of time. It is characterized by a rise in levels of waste products in the blood, fluid overload, and electrolyte imbalances. Acute kidney injury can be caused by various factors, such as prolonged use of certain medications, reduced blood flow to the kidneys, blockage of the urinary tract, etc.

Some common symptoms of the ailment include swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet, shortness of breath, chest pain, seizures, muscle twitching, etc. Acute kidney injury is diagnosed using a combination of physical examination and lab tests, such as blood tests, urine tests, ultrasounds, CT scans, MRIs, etc.

Market Trend:

The increasing prevalence of certain medical conditions, including sepsis and lupus nephritis, and the rising cases of direct kidney injury from drugs or toxins are primarily augmenting the acute kidney injury market. Additionally, the elevating usage of various medications, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), to manage blood pressure and minimize the risk of kidney damage is further propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing awareness of the importance of early detection and diagnosis of AKI, as prompt intervention can lower the chances of severe complications, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, various key players are heavily investing in realizing the potential of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy for treating AKI, which is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the continuous advancements in the field of nephrology and the development of new drugs, devices, and diagnostic tools for AKI are projected to fuel the acute kidney injury market over the forecasted period.

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the acute kidney injury market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the acute kidney injury market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the acute kidney injury market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the acute kidney injury market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the acute kidney injury market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

