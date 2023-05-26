Esophageal Cancer Market Size 2023: Analysis of Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, and Future Forecast by 2033

IMARC Group has recently released a report titled “Esophageal Cancer Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033” that presents a comprehensive assessment of the esophageal cancer market size, latest trends, and growth forecast. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the global market. The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

Esophageal cancer represents a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the esophagus, the muscular tube that carries liquid and food from the throat to the stomach. It is mainly of two types: squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. The symptoms include pain or discomfort in the chest or back, persistent coughing or hoarseness, unintentional weight loss, regurgitation of food or liquid, chronic hiccups, heartburn or acid reflux, vomiting, etc. The diagnosis of esophageal cancer typically involves several imaging tests, such as a PET scan, a barium swallow, a CT scan, etc., that are used to visualize the esophagus and look for signs of cancerous cells.

Market Trend:

The increasing cases of chronic inflammation of the esophagus, which can result from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), are primarily augmenting the esophageal cancer market. In addition to this, the elevating prevalence of various associated risk factors, such as tobacco use, heavy alcohol consumption, obesity, etc., is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the rising utilization of endoscopic imaging techniques, including narrow-band imaging (NBI) and confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE), for diagnosing esophageal cancer is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the emerging popularity of multimodal approaches, which involve combining different treatment modalities, such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, etc., to enhance outcomes for patients with esophageal cancer, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the esophageal cancer market. Furthermore, the escalating adoption of immunotherapy, which uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer by treating certain cases of esophageal cancer caused by specific genetic mutations, is expected to bolster the esophageal cancer market in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the esophageal cancer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the esophageal cancer market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the esophageal cancer market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

