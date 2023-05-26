Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global modified atmosphere packaging market size reached US$ 15.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

Modified atmosphere packaging, or MAP, represents an advanced technique that involves modifying or adjusting the atmosphere inside a pack to preserve its contents. Commonly used technologies include on-package valves, scavenger or desiccant bags, gas flushing, and barrier packaging films. MAP provides optimal conditions for ensuring the quality and freshness, extending the product shelf life, and reducing oxidation and spoilage of perishable products. In addition, these techniques improve manufacturing capacity and minimize waste production, labor, and costs. As a result, MAP is extensively utilized for bakery and confectionery, fruits and vegetables, convenience foods, and dairy, seafood, poultry, and meat products.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/modified-atmosphere-packaging-market/requestsample

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat (RTE) items is among the primary factors driving the modified atmosphere packaging market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this technique to increase the shelf life of products without affecting their production rate or quality and the rising need for innovative packing solutions, especially in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the extensive utilization of MAP techniques by the leading manufacturers to store packaged foods for later consumption, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing consumption of on-the-go items and the shifting consumer preferences toward quality, hygienic, and freshly packed foods are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote the use of these techniques for food safety to prevent potential health hazards is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing health consciousness among consumers, the inflating disposable incomes, and the high inclination toward convenient and easy-to-handle packing solutions are expected to bolster the modified atmosphere packaging market in the coming years.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Amcor plc

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Berry Global Inc

Ilapak International S.A.

Linde plc

Multisorb Technologies Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)

Orics Industries Inc.

Robert Reiser & Co. Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

The Middleby Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on material, technology, packaging gases and application.

Breakup by Material:

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Polyethylene

Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Tray-Sealer Machine

Horizontal and Vertical Flow Packaging Machine

Deep-Drawing Machine

Vacuum Chamber Machine

Bag-Sealing Machine

Others

Breakup by Packaging Gases:

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Others

Breakup by Application:

Dairy Products

Poultry

Bakery and Confectionary

Seafood and Meat Products

Convenience Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also Read:

Vacuum Truck Market Report

Managed Print Services Market Report

Wound Care Market Report

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report

Passenger Information System Market Report

Vacuum Truck Market Report

Managed Print Services Market Report