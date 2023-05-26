Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global modified atmosphere packaging market size reached US$ 15.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.
Modified atmosphere packaging, or MAP, represents an advanced technique that involves modifying or adjusting the atmosphere inside a pack to preserve its contents. Commonly used technologies include on-package valves, scavenger or desiccant bags, gas flushing, and barrier packaging films. MAP provides optimal conditions for ensuring the quality and freshness, extending the product shelf life, and reducing oxidation and spoilage of perishable products. In addition, these techniques improve manufacturing capacity and minimize waste production, labor, and costs. As a result, MAP is extensively utilized for bakery and confectionery, fruits and vegetables, convenience foods, and dairy, seafood, poultry, and meat products.
Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat (RTE) items is among the primary factors driving the modified atmosphere packaging market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this technique to increase the shelf life of products without affecting their production rate or quality and the rising need for innovative packing solutions, especially in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the extensive utilization of MAP techniques by the leading manufacturers to store packaged foods for later consumption, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing consumption of on-the-go items and the shifting consumer preferences toward quality, hygienic, and freshly packed foods are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote the use of these techniques for food safety to prevent potential health hazards is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing health consciousness among consumers, the inflating disposable incomes, and the high inclination toward convenient and easy-to-handle packing solutions are expected to bolster the modified atmosphere packaging market in the coming years.
Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
- Amcor plc
- Barry-Wehmiller Companies
- Berry Global Inc
- Ilapak International S.A.
- Linde plc
- Multisorb Technologies Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)
- Orics Industries Inc.
- Robert Reiser & Co. Inc.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- The Middleby Corporation.
The report has segmented the market based on material, technology, packaging gases and application.
Breakup by Material:
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
- Polyethylene
- Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Polyamide
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Tray-Sealer Machine
- Horizontal and Vertical Flow Packaging Machine
- Deep-Drawing Machine
- Vacuum Chamber Machine
- Bag-Sealing Machine
- Others
Breakup by Packaging Gases:
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Carbon Dioxide
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Dairy Products
- Poultry
- Bakery and Confectionary
- Seafood and Meat Products
- Convenience Food
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
