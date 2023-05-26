Hair Scissors Market Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hair Scissors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global hair scissors market size reached US$ 76.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 96.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.84% during 2023-2028.
Hair scissors have a pair of arms joined by a pivot screw and finger rings and tang for enhanced grip. They are used by hair stylists for cutting or trimming hair. They comprise durable and sharp blades that are inclined at a specific angle for cutting hair precisely. They are manufactured of stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium, and cobalt steel. They are available in numerous variants, such as short and long-bladed cutting, wide-tooth thinner, swivel, and blending scissors, and used to create various types of haircuts. Hair scissors are lightweight and easy to use and have a well-polished surface with anti-rust properties. They require minimum maintenance and frequent lubrication for retaining their functionality. They are needed for shaping layers of hair to enhance the natural hair texture and make it appear more voluminous. They enable hair stylists to trim and blend hair sections without tugging, pulling, or uneven chopping. They help to trim split ends for sustaining the hair growth and providing a soft and smooth texture to the hair. Hair scissors are also used for texturizing, trimming, and shaping beards and mustaches. As they provide accurate hair cut with a neat look, hair scissors are widely used by barbers and hairdressers across the globe.
Hair Scissors Market Trends and Drivers:
Presently, the increasing demand for hair scissors due to the rising number of salons around the world represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the growing utilization of premium quality hair cutting tools by professional hairdressers to provide an enhanced hair-styling experience to their customers is offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of online salon service applications providing efficient and affordable beauty services to individuals at their homes. This, coupled with the rising adoption of grooming services to maintain hygiene, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing demand for innovative haircuts among the masses due to changing fashion trends is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, key companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce lightweight scissors for left-handed individuals to cut hair accurately. Moreover, the increasing number of e-commerce websites and online distribution channels selling durable hair cutting tool kits for professional and personal use is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of influencer marketing and social media marketing by salons to connect with targeted clients is bolstering the growth of the market.
Hair Scissors Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hair scissors market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, price, sales channel and end user.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Dragonfly Shears
- Eversharp Pro Company
- Excellent Shears Ltd
- Hair Tools Limited
- Hikari Corporation
- Kai Corporation
- Kamisori Inc.
- Kenchii Professional
- Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd
- Mizutani Scissors
- Saki Shears
- Tokosha Co. Ltd.
- United Salon Technologies GmbH (Certina Holding AG).
Breakup by Product Type:
- Hair-Cutting Scissors
- Hair-Texturing Scissors
- Hair-Thinning Scissors
Breakup by Price:
- Low
- Medium
- High
Breakup by Sales Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by End User:
- Commercial
- Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
