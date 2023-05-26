Anti-Rheumatics Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Anti-Rheumatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global anti-rheumatics market size reached US$ 62.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028.

Rheumatic refers to an autoimmune inflammatory disease that affects the joints, tendons, ligaments, bones, and muscles. Its symptoms include aching, stiffness, tenderness, and swelling in joints, weight loss, fever, fatigue, and weakness. Its treatment is achieved using different drugs known as anti-rheumatics. Anti-rheumatics includes disease-modifying anti-rheumatics drugs (DMARD’s), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID’s), Corticosteroids, and uric acid drugs, which prevent joint damage, decrease inflammation, and aid in slowing down the progression of the disease.

Anti-Rheumatics Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing geriatric population and rising cases of rheumatoid arthritis represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe. In addition, unhealthy dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles and consequently increasing obesity are worsening the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of diabetes among individuals are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness about the treatment available for anti-rheumatics is fueling the market. Additionally, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing new drugs and increasing focus on lowering drug prices are stimulating the growth of the market. Other factors, such as rising disposable incomes, increasing affordability of rheumatoid arthritis treatment, and the easy availability of prescription-based and over-the-counter drugs, are creating a favorable market outlook.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Drug Class, Route of Drug Administration, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Prescription-based Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

Breakup by Drug Class:

Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatics Drugs (DMARD’s)

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID’s)

Corticosteroids

Uric Acid Drugs

Others

Breakup by Route of Drug Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

