Alopecia Treatment Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Alopecia Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global alopecia treatment market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75% during 2023-2028.
Alopecia is a medical condition that causes hair loss on the scalp and other parts of the body. Some common types of alopecia include androgenetic, areata, totalis, universalis, and telogen effluvium and can affect people of all ages, genders, and ethnicities. It can be treated with different solutions, such as topical and oral medications, injections, and hair transplant procedures. These treatments work by blocking the attack of the immune system on the affected area and stimulating hair regrowth. At present, alopecia can be treated by phototherapy or low light laser therapy (LLLT) as it is a less invasive, safer, and more tolerable alternative to traditional treatments.
Alopecia Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:
The global alopecia treatment market is primarily driven by the rising awareness among people regarding available treatments for alopecia. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of hair loss and baldness due to sedentary lifestyles and hectic routines of working professionals has augmented the demand for effective alopecia treatment. Additionally, numerous technological advancements and the introduction of novel, non-invasive treatment methods have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the rising investments by private and public agencies to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, increasing geriatric population, and continual development of healthcare facilities, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Alopecia Treatment Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
- Cellmid Limited
- Cipla Limited
- Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- HCell Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The report has segmented the market based on region, drug type, indication, gender, route of administration and distribution channel.
Breakup by Drug Type:
- Minoxidil
- Finasteride
- Others
Breakup by Indication:
- Androgenic Alopecia
- Alopecia Areata
- Alopecia Totalis
- Others
Breakup by Gender:
- Male
- Female
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Topical
- Injectable
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
