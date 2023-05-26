RF Receiver Market Size and Share, Global Industry Report by 2028

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the RF Receiver Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving RF Receiver market growth, precise estimation of the RF Receiver market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

In radio communications, RF receiver is a device that receives or accepts radio frequencies (RF waves) from remote transmitters. These radio waves and other signals are captured by using an antenna, which are further extracted by using electronic filters which separates out desired RF from the other signals. These RF signals are further processed and amplified by using an electronic amplifier, which increases power of the signal while recovering desired information through demodulation.

The major drivers that have increased the RF receiver market growth are increase in next generation wireless networks, surge in mobile communication devices and rise in data traffic. But, increase in RF complexity because of the increase in bands per handset may hinder market growth. However, the concept of carrier aggregation, rise in silicon on insulator (SOI) technology, increase in usage of internet services and declining prices of mobile handsets are expected to fuel the RF receiver market further.

The global RF receiver market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major Key players covered in this report:

1. Qorvo

2. TDK

3. Avago technologies

4. Skywork Solutions

5. Broadcom Inc

6. Murata Manufacturing Co.

7. NXP semiconductors

8. RF Micro devices

9. RDA Microelectronics

