Digital Printing Packaging Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis and Future Forecast by 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Digital Printing Packaging Market Forecast to 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis – By Ink Type (Solvent Based, UV-based, aqueous and others), type of packaging (Corrugated cartons, folding cartons, flexible packaging, labels and others) and end-use industry (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others ) “includes description of factors fueling market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and identification of key market players and their key developments. The report also provides market share analysis.

Digital printing is superior to traditional printing methods. The Flexo and Litho processes are examples of traditional printing methods. Digital printing, unlike traditional printing, does not require the replacement of printing plates. Digital printing is done using a computer equipped with software and a printing machine. As a result, printing efficiency is high while equipment costs are low.

Compared to traditional printing, digital printing generates high print runs. In a single pass, prints of all shades can be generated. Digital printing technology allows users to make changes up to the time of printing. Since there is no need for water, photo chemicals, or prepress processes, digital print packaging is considered an environmentally sustainable printing procedure. Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electrical and electronics and other industries have a strong need for digital printing for packaging.

Based on ink type, the digital printing packaging market is segmented into solvent, UV, aqueous and others. The solvent-based segment accounted for the largest share of the digital printing packaging market in 2020 and the aqueous segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the major end users of digitally printed packaging.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital printing packaging market in the Middle East and Africa was primarily driven by the increasing use of smart labeling in food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical applications. However, in 2020, various industries had to slow down their operations due to disruptions in value chains caused by the closure of national and international borders. The pandemic has disrupted manufacturing processes due to restrictions imposed by government authorities in various countries. The digital print packaging market has taken a temporary hit due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on supply chains, as well as sectors, including food and drink and personal care. Implementation of complete lockdown in most countries in the Middle East & Africa has shaken the economic position of the countries, which has also affected the packaging sector. Within the packaging industry, the pandemic has led to delays, increased costs, disruption of supply chains and a shortage of skilled labour. All these factors have had a negative impact on the demand for different packaging materials including digital printing packaging. Within the packaging industry, the pandemic has led to delays, increased costs, disruption of supply chains and a shortage of skilled labour. All these factors have had a negative impact on the demand for different packaging materials including digital printing packaging. Within the packaging industry, the pandemic has led to delays, increased costs, disruption of supply chains and a shortage of skilled labour. All these factors have had a negative impact on the demand for different packaging materials including digital printing packaging.

Based on region, the digital printing packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America ( SAT). In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest digital printing packaging market share, and Europe is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The emergence of smart labeling driving market growth in Asia-Pacific. The use of digitally printed smart labels has grown in recent years due to growing demand for personalized packaging, superior durability, and the need to help products stand out. Labels have always been important sources of information. Companies are printing smart labels on packaging to provide instructions to consumers to ensure proper recycling and reduce post-purchase waste, improving end-of-life packaging recycling. Moreover, smart labels are essential in the fight against counterfeiting. Advances in printing and coding have made these products accessible. Nowadays, the application of variable data, such as barcodes and QR codes in packaging, is booming. Using random QR code technology, each product is associated with a unique “ID card” to realize anti-counterfeit traceability and establish the brand’s online and offline two-way connection with consumers. Moreover, with increasing technological advancements, smart labels complementing current labels are expected to provide great benefits in terms of recyclability and provide consumers with correct information about the product and its packaging. SO,

Major players operating in the digital printing packaging market include HP, Inc.; Xerox Holdings Corp. ; Reel Appeal Ltd. ; Mondi Plc; DuPont De Nemours, Inc.; Xeicon BV; Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd. ; Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc.; and DS Smith Plc. These companies are focusing on new product launches and geographic expansions to meet growing consumer demand around the world.

The overall digital printing packaging market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, extensive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Additionally, several primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights on the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts such as vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders,

