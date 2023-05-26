Medical Tubing Market Demand, Future Trend and Recent Development by Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Medical Tubing Market Forecast to 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis – By Material, Structure, Application and End User”, the market was valued at US$11,992.25 million. in 2021 and is expected to reach $18,283.50 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the prevailing trends in the market along with the drivers and restraints related to the growth of the market.

The major market growth factors include an increase in the number of patients requiring tube feeding and an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Additionally, the booming hospital industry and medical tubing with advanced features is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. However, handling difficulties and the risk of infection associated with medical tubing are among the brakes on the market.

Medical tubing, a hollow cylindrical pipe, is used to pass liquids and gases through devices. The tubes are made of silicone, nylon, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene and thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). Fluid management, catheters, drainage, peristaltic pumps, intravenous (IV) lines, biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, anesthesia, and respiratory equipment are some of the primary applications for medical tubing. The medical tubes are resistant to abrasions, temperature and pressure. They are flexible and durable. They are compatible with the human body as they are made from recyclable plastic and do not cause allergic or adverse reactions. Due to the high level of purity, medical tubing can survive extremely demanding mechanical conditions. Thus, they are commonly used in clinics, hospitals and outpatient surgery centers. Besides,

Company benchmarking assesses and categorizes the medical tubing market based on product portfolio (product satisfaction, product features and availability), recent market developments (merger and acquisition, new product launch and enhancement , investment and financing, award, agreement, collaboration, & partnership, recognition and expansion) and a geographical presence that facilitates decision-making and understanding of the competitive landscape. The report thoroughly explores recent significant developments and innovations by leading vendors of the global Medical Tubing market. Major market players are Nordson Corp, Microlumen Inc., Polyzen Inc., Accu-Tube LLC, TE Connectivity, Freudenberg Medical LLC, Spectrum Plastics Group Inc,

On the basis of material, the medical tubing market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyimide/nylons, PTFE/thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUS), polyvinyl chloride, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polypropylene and polyethylene , silicon and others. In 2021, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment held the largest market share. However, the silicon segment of the medical tubing market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the period 2021-2028. On the basis of structure, the medical tubing market is segmented into single-lumen, multi-lumen, multi-layer extruded tubing, conical or bump tubing, braided tubing, balloon tubing, corrugated tubing, heat shrink tubing, and others. In 2021, the single-lumen segment held the largest share of the market. The conical or bump tube segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the medical tubing market is segmented into bulk disposable tubing, catheters & cannulas, drug delivery system, and others. In 2021, the bulk disposable tubing segment held the largest market share. Additionally, the catheters and cannulas segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on the end user, the medical tubing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, outpatient centers, medical laboratories, and others. In 2021, the hospital segment held the largest market share. Besides, the ambulatory care center segment market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The medical tubing market is segmented into bulk disposable tubing, catheters & cannulas, drug delivery system, and others. In 2021, the bulk disposable tubing segment held the largest market share. Additionally, the catheters and cannulas segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on the end user, the medical tubing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, outpatient centers, medical laboratories, and others. In 2021, the hospital segment held the largest market share. Besides, the ambulatory care center segment market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The medical tubing market is segmented into bulk disposable tubing, catheters & cannulas, drug delivery system, and others. In 2021, the bulk disposable tubing segment held the largest market share. Additionally, the catheters and cannulas segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on the end user, the medical tubing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, outpatient centers, medical laboratories, and others. In 2021, the hospital segment held the largest market share. Besides, the ambulatory care center segment market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. the catheters and cannulas segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on the end user, the medical tubing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, outpatient centers, medical laboratories, and others. In 2021, the hospital segment held the largest market share. Additionally, the ambulatory care center segment market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. the catheters and cannulas segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on the end user, the medical tubing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centers, medical laboratories and others. In 2021, the hospital segment held the largest market share. Additionally, the ambulatory care center segment market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies operating in the medical tubing market. Organic strategies primarily include product launches and product endorsements. The inorganic growth strategies observed in the market are acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. These growth strategies allow market players to expand their businesses and improve their geographical presence, while contributing to the overall market growth. Additionally, strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships have strengthened their customer base and expanded their product portfolios. Some of the prominent developments by the major players in the medical tubing market are listed below.

In January 2020, Nordson Corporation acquired Fluortek, Inc., an Easton, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of precision plastic extrusions that provides custom tubing to the medical device industry. The acquisition of Fluortek should strengthen Nordson’s ability to supply critical components. This offering further supports Nordson MEDICAL’s position as a leading full-solution provider of component and device manufacturing capabilities for OEMs in the interventional, minimally invasive and surgical medical device landscape.

In February 2020, Accu-Tube announced its partnership with Chamfr for the online sale of its stock tubes via the Chamfr Marketplace. This partnership will shorten the overall time it takes to manufacture a medical device, ensuring rapid delivery. Accu-Tube’s precision 17-7, 304, 304L, 316, 316L and 321 stainless steel tubing will be available for purchase online and can be shipped within 24 hours.

In November 2022, Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical invested “multi-million dollars” to expand its assembly plant in Massachusetts. The expansion includes increasing the facility’s Class 7 and 8 cleanroom capacity by 25,000 square feet to meet growing demand for silicone tubing, tubing and assemblies. The expansion will allow Trelleborg to increase its manufacturing capabilities for extrusion and molding, and offer improved flexible manufacturing.

In October 2022, Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical exhibited advanced polymer solutions for healthcare and medical applications at MD&M Minneapolis. Trelleborg’s advanced and recently acquired capabilities in thermoplastic injection molding were on display. The company also highlighted its drug elution capabilities, rapid development center, tubing and hose and molded parts, as well as multi-component and micro-molding offerings.

In September 2022, Spectrum Plastics Group announced the assignment of new business unit names to reflect continued expansion into key market segments. The four new business unit names that have been implemented are Fluid Management (FM), Interventional & Surgical Technologies (IST), Specialty & Medical Flexibles (SMF) and Specialty Molding (SM).

