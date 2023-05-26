Drywall Panels Market Competitive Landscape, Emerging Trend and Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Drywall Panels Market Forecast to 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis – By Type and Application” includes the factors fueling market growth , revenue estimation and forecasting, market share analysis , and identification of key market players and their key developments.

A drywall panel is also known as wallboard, gypsum board, gypsum board, and plasterboard. Gypsum panels are composed of a layer of gypsum sandwiched between two layers of special paper. Gypsum is mixed with fibers, such as paper or fiberglass, in drywall panels for added strength and consistency. Various additives, foaming agents and plasticizers are added to increase the fire resistance and flexibility and reduce the weight of the drywall panel. Compared to traditional wall materials like plywood and hardwood, drywall panels are fire resistant, soundproof, easy to install, economical, and available in various colors and textures. Gypsum panels offer both functional and aesthetic benefits. In addition, the versatility of gypsum panels allows them to meet many architectural requirements. With all of these benefits, drywall panels are an excellent choice for both residential and commercial applications. Additionally, the global construction industry is growing rapidly due to increasing government investment, increasing demand for residential construction due to growing population, and a rapidly growing commercial sector. With this, the demand for drywall panels is also increasing for various residential and non-residential construction activities. Drywall panels are used by different end users, such as construction companies, contractors and architects. The demand for gypsum board is also increasing for various residential and non-residential construction activities. Drywall panels are used by different end users, such as construction companies, contractors, and architects. The demand for gypsum board is also increasing for various residential and non-residential construction activities. Drywall panels are used by different end users, such as construction companies, contractors, and architects. Drywall panels are used by different end users, such as construction companies, contractors, and architects. The demand for gypsum board is also increasing for various residential and non-residential construction activities. Drywall panels are used by different end users, such as construction companies, contractors, and architects. Drywall panels are used by different end users, such as construction companies, contractors, and architects. The demand for gypsum board is also increasing for various residential and non-residential construction activities. Drywall panels are used by different end users, such as construction companies, contractors, and architects.

Based on application, the global drywall panel market is segmented into residential and non-residential. The market share of drywall panels for residential segment was largest in 2022. A drywall panel is the interior finish primarily used in residential construction. 1/2 inch thick drywall panels are a highly preferred choice for residential interior walls because they are easy to transport and hang. Different types of drywall, such as regular, moisture resistant, plaster, paperless, Type X, and soundproof drywall, are used in residential construction. Fire rated drywall is also gaining ground in residential construction.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global drywall panel market. Based on countries, the drywall panel market in Asia Pacific is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. Various advantages of using drywall panels over other alternatives are driving the drywall panel market in the region. The growing building and construction industry in the region is also driving the adoption of drywall panels for various applications. In China, continued population growth, rising household income levels and increasing numbers of people migrating from rural to urban areas are driving the proliferation of residential construction industry in the country. In addition, foreign and domestic investors are investing in the residential real estate sector in Japan. In January 2022, Allianz Real Estate increased its investment in the Japanese residential real estate sector by US$1.6 billion. These foreign investments in the residential and non-residential construction sectors are driving the demand for building materials, including gypsum board, in the country. According to the Australian Industry and Skills Committee (AISC), the construction industry in Australia generates over $360 billion in revenue, which represents 9% of the country’s GDP. In Australia, growing construction activities and increased awareness of energy-efficient buildings are contributing to the growth of the gypsum board market. These foreign investments in the residential and non-residential construction sectors are driving the demand for building materials, including gypsum board, in the country. According to the Australian Industry and Skills Committee (AISC), the construction industry in Australia generates over $360 billion in revenue, which is 9% of the country’s GDP. In Australia, growing construction activities and increased awareness of energy-efficient buildings are contributing to the growth of the gypsum board market. These foreign investments in the residential and non-residential construction sectors are driving the demand for building materials, including gypsum board, in the country. According to the Australian Industry and Skills Committee (AISC), the construction industry in Australia generates over $360 billion in revenue, which is 9% of the country’s GDP. In Australia, growing construction activities and increased awareness of energy-efficient buildings are contributing to the growth of the gypsum board market. Australia’s construction industry generates over $360 billion in revenue, which is 9% of the country’s GDP. In Australia, growing construction activities and increased awareness of energy-efficient buildings are contributing to the growth of the gypsum board market. Australia’s construction industry generates over $360 billion in revenue, which is 9% of the country’s GDP. In Australia, growing construction activities and increased awareness of energy-efficient buildings are contributing to the growth of the gypsum board market.

Key players operating in the global drywall panels market are Georgia-Pacific LLC, American Gypsum Co LLC, Yoshino Gypsum Co Ltd, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Sadaf Gypsum Co, Knauf Gips KG, Isam Khairi Kabbani Group, National Gypsum Co, Technomec. Building Industries LLC and GYPSEMNA Co LLC. The players operating in the global drywall panels market are focused on providing high-quality products to meet customer demand. They also focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities, new product launches and expansion of production capacities.

