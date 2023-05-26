Platelet Rich Plasma (Prp) Tube Market Applications, Analysis and Global Share by Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Tubes Market Forecast to 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis – By Usage, Volume and End User”, the market was valued at US$565.10 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$1,640.94 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2028. Growing number of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures and increasing cases of sports injuries are the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost and adverse effects of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment are hampering the market growth.

Rising Sports Injury Instances Drive Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Tubes Market Growth

To treat sports injuries, medical professionals with high skills and best techniques are needed for a quick return to play. An increase in participation in sports activities leads to associated sports injuries. The Saudi Journal of Sports Medicine report reveals that among sports related injury incidence among athletes in Jeddah, 50% of injuries are associated with football and 34% with basketball in 2020.

Sports injuries related to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), one of the main ligaments of the knee, account for around 40% of all sports injuries in the UAE, according to estimates revealed by the Arab Health report. Moreover, these injuries are about five times more common in the United Arab Emirates than in any other country.

In 2021, 3.2 million people were treated in emergency departments for injuries related to sports and recreational equipment. Exercise, cycling and basketball are among the activities most frequently associated with injuries. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), in 2021, approximately 409,000 injuries were reported due to exercise equipment, the most across all sports and recreation categories. PRP injections may help stimulate healing from a sports-related injury in athletes who have had a minimally invasive procedure. A PRP treatment is performed by collecting blood from the patient with a process of blood centrifugation (which separates plasma from blood cells) and then injects it back into the injured area. The higher level of plasma harvested upon injection includes growth factors that stimulate faster healing and recovery from injury. PRP injections have become popular in the treatment of tendon, muscle and ligament injuries. According to the report published by the National Library of Medicine in 2021, an increase in injury rates in football is observed in recent years. This high incidence of sports-related injuries is often attributed to high sport specialization and intense practice at an early age. According to the report published by Statista Research Department in 2022, the most frequent injuries were diagnosed by skiers in France in 2020. The lower limbs are at high risk of injury for skiers, with more than 50% of injuries recorded on the legs and knees during 2019-2020.

Hence, the rising incidence of sports injuries is propelling the demand for PRP therapies among athletes, driving the growth of the platelet rich plasma (PRP) tubes market.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has decreased significantly from earlier trends. The impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, including supply chain disruptions due to extended plant shutdown and production delays, persisted for a short time. However, as demand exceeded supply, this gap increased commodity prices. There has been less emphasis on dermatological treatments during the outbreak as the government and health sector have focused on treating patients with COVID-19. Dermatology clinics, hospitals and surgical centers were only open for emergency services. China has experienced several issues that have led to supply chain disruption, projected declines in revenue and sales across all industries, but especially in the beauty industry. The decline in medical tourism in response to the pandemic in South Korea,

The platelet rich plasma (PRP) tubes market is segmented on the basis of its use in skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, orthopedics, surgical oncology, gynecology and others. Orthopedics segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, skin rejuvenation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the platelet rich plasma market is segmented into under 5ml, 6ml to 10ml and over 10ml. The over 10ml segment held the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into medical spa, dermatology practice, hospitals and healthcare practices, trialogue, and others. The hospital and healthcare practice segment held the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Centers for Control and Prevention of Disasters; Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); International Trade Administration (ITA); CEIC: World economic data, indicators, charts and forecasts; the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism; and India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) are some of the prominent primary as well as secondary sources mentioned during the preparation of this Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market report.

