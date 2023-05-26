Pet Identification Chips Market Size, Latest Updates & Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Pet ID Microchips Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach $111.35 million by 2028 , registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

A pet ID chip uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology which allows animal shelters and veterinarians to track the details of their pets by waving an RFID scanner over the animal's body where the chip is integrated. Additionally, the scanner identifies the company that made the chip and provides an account number to the veterinarian, who then contacts the identification company. Additionally, the microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and weigh 0.025 grams. Microchips are extremely small electronic chips with unique identification numbers and are not large enough to contain GPS or hardware components. The placement of microchips in pets has been widely accepted around the world. There is a growing demand for personalized pet identification microchips with exact alphanumeric identification codes of up to 15 characters. Each microchip is securely encrypted and personalized to the owner's requirements for radio frequencies, license and unique chip identification number. Additionally, microchips are tiny and durable, designed to last and perform in all circumstances. With different countries' ISO standards for animal identification, pet owners are demanding customized ISO compatible microchips for their pets. MICROCHIP ID SYSTEMS, INC., a manufacturer of ISO-certified microchips that are humanely and safely implanted in pets, has designed a special "EquineChip" for riders who need to ensure their horses are in top shape for upcoming races and games. As a result, the growing demand for personalized pet ID chips is bolstering the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Identification Chip Market Growth

Limitations imposed by governments to control the spread of novel coronavirus infection during the initial period of the COVID-19 outbreak in most countries have affected the day-to-day operation of most businesses. Several economies experienced a sharp decline in GDP in 2020 due to the sudden shutdown of most economic activities in the countries. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the pandemic has had negative effects on the United States, United Kingdom, India, Italy, France, China, Australia, Japan and several other large countries. Moreover, the waves of epidemics occurred at different times in each country and in different regions. As a result, multinational companies operating in different regions have had to reconfigure their operations to accommodate all of their employees, leading to the widespread adoption of working from home (WFH). This strategy has greatly stimulated

the adoption of pets in several countries, propelling the growth of the pet identification chip market. Indeed, most of these animals are first microchipped before being adopted. According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSCPA) Victoria, they have received 61,000 pet adoption applications since April 2020. So the pet ID chip market in countries such as the UK, Australia and New Zealand, where dogs are required to be microchipped, is positively impacted. However, the impact of the pandemic has been quite different in countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, as the overall penetration rate of pet ID microchips is quite low in these countries. Generally,

China accounts for the largest share of the pet identification chip market in Asia-Pacific, followed by Japan and Australia. The pet identification chip market in Australia is growing rapidly. In the country, microchipping for cats and dogs is compulsory in ACT (Australian Capital Territory), NSW (New South Wales), QLD (Queensland), VIC (Victoria) and WA (Western Australia). Microchipping for dogs is compulsory in TAS (Tasmania) only. According to Section 14 of the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008, all cats and dogs must be microchipped before they are 12 weeks old. Further, according to Section 84 of the Pets Act 2000 and Regulation 7 of the Pets Regulations 2001, microchipping of cats and dogs before sale/transfer and at 12 weeks of age is mandatory. Such factors are favoring the revenue generation of the Pet Identification Chips market players, operating in the country. OzMircochips is one of the major players in the pet identification microchip market supplying microchips in Australia.

Revenue from the pet identification chip market has been primarily generated by dog ​​microchipping. However, this scenario is rapidly changing. The cat segment is expected to register the highest growth rate owing to the growing awareness of the benefits of microchipping and regulations from government authorities. According to the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), Europe had over 113 million pet cats in 2021 and 103.8 million pet cats in 2018. Europe has the highest rate highest cat ownership of all other regions. So regulators have started mandating microchipping of cats to track owners and reduce strays. The UK government mandated microchipping of cats in 2021, and owners are required to comply by the end of 2022. Additionally, Turkey passed a new animal rights law in 2021, which has made microchipping of cats mandatory by the end of 2022. The law was passed to deter citizens from abandoning their pets on the streets when moving to a new city. These mandates are expected to drive the growth of the pet identification microchip market in the coming years. which made microchipping of cats mandatory by the end of 2022. The law was passed to deter citizens from abandoning their pets on the streets when moving to a new city. These mandates are expected to drive the growth of the pet identification microchip market in the coming years. which made microchipping of cats mandatory by the end of 2022. The law was passed to deter citizens from abandoning their pets on the streets when moving to a new city. These mandates are expected to drive the growth of the pet identification microchip market in the coming years.

Pethealth, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Elanco Animal Health, Inc; Avid Identification Systems, Inc; Datamars SA; Trovan Ltd; Virbac SA; Animalcare Group Plc; Microchip4solutions Inc; and PeddyMark Ltd are a few key players in the pet identification chip market.

The overall Pet Identification Chip market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, extensive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves to obtain an overview and forecast of the Pet Identification Microchip market size with respect to all market segments. Additionally, several primary interviews were conducted with participants and industry commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.

