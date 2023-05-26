Camping Equipment Market Demand, Sales Analysis, Future Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Camping Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global camping equipment market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

Camping equipment represent several personal gear or accessories that are specifically designed to provide security and comfort to hikers and trekkers while performing outdoor activities. They include tents, bag packs, camp tables, camping pillows, flashlights, sleeping pads, cookware systems, and numerous protective gears as standard products. These camping equipment are customizable, cost-effective, easy to carry, and can be conveniently assembled or dissembled as per the requirement of an individual. They allow the users to carry food and beverages during the trip, lower the physical burden caused by carrying various camping items, and protect occupants against harsh weather conditions. As a result, camping equipment are extensively utilized by consumers engaged in outdoor or recreational activities across the globe.

Camping Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding tourism sector, the shifting preferences toward personalized traveling experiences, and the launch of multiple camping programs and outdoor recreational activities are primarily driving the camping equipment market. Besides this, the escalating awareness among consumers regarding the diverse health benefits of camping is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the introduction of eco-friendly and custom-sized waterproof tenting equipment and advanced mountain kits, such as lighting systems, clothing, and footwear, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing availability of camping equipment renting services, on account of their affordability, sustainability, and improved efficiency and storage, is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the emerging trend of video-on-demand tourism and the development of online distribution channels that enable consumers to choose products from an exhaustive collection are expected to propel the camping equipment market over the forecasted period.

Camping Equipment Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ADL-Tent LTD., AMG Group Ltd., Big Agnes Inc., Exxel Outdoors LLC, Gipfel Climbing Equipment, Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Johnson Outdoor Inc., MontBell Co. Ltd., Nemo Equipment Inc., Newell Brands, Nordisk Company AS, Oase Outdoors ApS and Western Mountaineering.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Backpacks

Sleeping Bags

Tents and Accessories

Cooking Systems and Cookware

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

