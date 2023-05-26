Ground Handling Software Market Size and Share, Business Opportunities, Regional Demand, Revenue and Key Manufacturers Forecast to 2028

According to our new research study, titled “Ground Handling Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Airport Class, Application, Software Type, and Geography,” the market share is projected to reach US$ 4,431.98 million by 2028 from US$ 2,959.17 million in 2021. The market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Players in the ground handling software market have lucrative opportunities in the coming years, pertaining to the rise in the construction of smart airports across the world. The development of smart airports requires increased volumes of advanced technologies and software in an effort to ease the operations at the terminal side, airside, and landside, leading to an increase in the market size. In addition, several airport authorities and governments across the globe have adopted terminal expansion strategies, which are anticipated to complete by 2022. Thus, rising investment towards terminal expansion is generating high demand for software solutions, which is supporting the ground handling software market growth.

The continuously rising passenger footfall in every airport across the globe is pressurizing the airports, airlines, and ground handling companies to adopt robust IT infrastructure to cater to passenger demands with ease and efficiency. The increasing number of passenger counts reflects a rise in the number of aircraft fleets in different regions, showcasing escalation in airside operations, generating substantial demand for the airside market. In addition, the security management teams are also monetizing towards advanced software solutions to administer better at the airport areas, which is again triggering the ground handling software market growth during the forecast period.

Ground handling software market analysis by airport class, the market is segmented into Class I, Class II, Class III, and Class IV. The market analysis by application, the market is segmented into the terminal side, airside, and landside. Based on software type, market is segmented into passenger boarding & departure control software, baggage management software, security management software, automated cargo & load control software, GSE tracking (telemetry) software, and ramp management software. Based on geography, the ground handling software market market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The Prominent Players are:

Arepo Solutions Ltd.

Avtura Limited

Damarel Systems International Ltd.

INFORM GmbH

Quantum Aviation Solutions

Quonext

1RESA Airport Data Systems

SITA

TOPSYSTEM SYSTEMHAUS GMBH

Wiseleap

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ground Handling Software Market

The COVID-19 outbreak had dramatically impacted the global economy during its peak in 2020, and the crisis has hampered the business activities in the IT industries. Until the outbreak of COVID – 19, the market was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services, despite huge backlogs from aircraft manufacturers. However, post-pandemic, the global aviation industry witnessed a significant rise in the passenger count, an increase in aircraft procurement, and a surge in MRO activities.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, the entire aviation industry has come to an unscheduled halt across the world. The suspension of passenger air transport by the airlines, governments, and airport authorities affected several associated industries. The repatriation flights and air freight business continued to function during the pandemic. However, since the operations at every airport are significantly restricted to the businesses mentioned above, end users struggled to gain profits. This factor is expected to limit the adoption of advanced technology among end users, as gaining aeronautical revenue would be the end user’s priority as the airports begin operating.

Modern-day airports are equipped and integrated with advanced technologies to facilitate the passengers, airport staff, airline crews, and other individuals to maneuver smoothly. Apart from human movement, several other services are carried out, such as baggage management, cargo handling, loading, and ramp management, which require advanced software and technologies. Thus, an increasing number of airports worldwide is driving the demand for ground handling software, catalyzing the market’s growth.

The expansion in existing airports with a higher number of terminals reflects a rise in the demand for ground handling software for baggage management solutions, passenger boarding management, and cargo area management. To ease operations, airport authorities are increasing their interests and investments toward simplifying the management by utilizing various software, generating substantial revenues in the ground handling software industry.

Ground Handling Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

